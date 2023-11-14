Matt LeBlanc bids emotional adieu to friend Matthew Perry, 'it was an honour'

Matthew Perry's dear friend, Matt LeBlanc, has finally broken his silence weeks after Perry's death. In an emotional post shared on Instagram, LeBlanc couldn't hide his sorrow and pain as he addressed Matthew and bid him a final goodbye. Matthew Perry's Chandler and Matt LeBlanc's Joey were best friends.

“Matthew”, his dear friend Joe wrote on Instagram, “It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.”

In the world famous series, Friends, the friendship between Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani stood as a testament to the enduring power of camaraderie and loyalty. With a heavy heart LeBlanc goes on to add, “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love,” added and finally concluded his emotional post by a proof of wit and humour shared between their screen characters, “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

His followers felt his pain as they commented on his heartbreaking tribute, “[Spread your wings and fly, brother, you are finally free.] This is the saddest sentence you can say when mourning your brother”, a fan replied.

The entire cast of Friends was present for Matthew Perry's funeral last week and had collectively released a statement exhibiting their pain and sorrow after losing a friend. Even as his friends, family and fans mourn his sudden loss the cause of Matthew Perry's death remains a mystery. After the autopsy report was inconclusive his death certificate has ‘deferred’ in the space next to cause of death. The toxicology report results are yet to come.

