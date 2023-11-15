Courteney Cox shares loving tribute to Matthew Perry with iconic Friends scene, ‘Monica and Chandler forever’

Courteney Cox, renowned for her on-screen chemistry and real-life friendship with the late Matthew Perry, has broken her silence two weeks after his sudden demise. In a heartfelt tribute, she reflects on a beautiful bond she shared with the actor, both as a co-star and a cherished friend. Cox pens a touching note, paying homage to Perry's memory nostalgic Friends clip. Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry

“I miss you every day” Courteney Cox opens up about Matthew Perry

Following Matt LeBlanc, Courteney took to her social media to pay a heartfelt tribute to Matthew Perry. She started with “I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day,”.

She then went into detail about her relationship with Matthew Perry. Cox also posted a clip from a special episode of Friends, the Season 4 finale. The infamous scene includes David Schwimmer’s character catching the on-screen lovebirds in bed together with a hialriously surprising look.

Courteney wrote “When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.

To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.

In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

Monica and Chandler were one of the most iconic and cherished couple of Friends. Many fans took to the social media to extend their support to the actress.

Courteney and Matt LeBlanc on Matthew Perry’s death

Courteney’s post was published not long after Matt LeBlanc. Matt is also the first among the Friends stars to address the loss on social media. LeBlanc bid Matthew a sincere goodbye in an emotional post. He sincerely acknowledged his pain and loss.

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.” wrote Matt.

He continued “It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love,” added and finally concluded his emotional post by a proof of wit and humour shared between their screen characters, “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

For the unversed, Matthew Perry died on October 28 at his Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles, reportedly from drowning. His age was 54.