Home / Trending / Netflix’s ‘best couple’ post on Monica and Chandler gets netizens’ approval
trending

Netflix’s ‘best couple’ post on Monica and Chandler gets netizens’ approval

Neflix shared a video which showcases different moments of Monica and Chandler.
The image is a scene from the show Friends featuring Monica Geller and Chandler Bing.(Instagram/@friends)
The image is a scene from the show Friends featuring Monica Geller and Chandler Bing.(Instagram/@friends)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Copy Link
Deutsche Welle | ByTrisha Sengupta

The fictional romantic relationships showcased in various television shows have given viewers some memorable couples through the years. In their latest post, Netflix India has now shared a post about ‘one of the best TV couples of all times’. It’s Monica Geller and Chandler Bing from Friends. The post has not only gathered people’s approval but has won their hearts too.

“Crossword Clue: A 7 lettered-word. Starts with an M, ends with an R. Perhaps one of the best T.V couples of all times. The best of our FRIENDS,” they wrote while sharing a sweet video. The video is a montage of different moments shared by the two characters.

+

Since being shared some 19 hours ago, the post has accumulated nearly 55,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many have also comments how much they adore this fictional couple.

“Mondler. They invented "Friends to lovers" romance! PERIOD,” wrote an Instagram user. “The way Chandler looks at Monica,” commented another. “Could they BE any more PERFECT FOR EACH OTHER?!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post? Do you think they are among the best couples too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram netflix
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out