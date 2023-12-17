Former Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik's past of controversial statements: All you need to know

Big Bang Theory fame, Mayim Bialik is known for a lot of talents, being a neuroscientist, TV star, author, editorial writer, veganism advocate and others. Social media users began to find the actress's views toxic when it came to topics she covered like science, sexuality, gender, health and most importantly, parenting.(AP)

After executive producer Mike Richards resigned as the new host of Jeopardy! and a rake of allegations of employment discrimination were highlighted, the powerholders of the show decided that the interim host had to be someone with a positive personality.

After appointing Mayim Bialik, a TV star and neuroscientist with a considerable following, it seemed they had picked the correct option.

However, the tables turned for the worse when social media users began to find the actress's views toxic when it came to topics she covered like science, sexuality, gender, health and most importantly, parenting.

Here's a look at her past of controversial statements:

Criticism of vaccines

In a 2009 interview with People magazine, the American actress revealed that hers was a “non-vaccinating” family, adding, “We based our decision on research and discussions with our pediatrician, and we’ve been happy with that decision." Then in a blog on Kveller she endorsed Dr Bob Sears who at one point drew similarities between the “persecution” of parents who don’t vaccinate to that of Jews in Nazi Germany. He subsequently apologised for the statement.

‘Dangerous’ contraceptives

It seems conspiracy theories appeal to Mayim. In 2020 alongside Ricki Lake and Abby Epstein she began a crowdfunding project to make a documentary film based on the book Sweetening The Pill which questioned how safe the contraceptive pill really is and made allegations of it being used to allow the Big Pharma companies to keep women in their grips.

She said in the video: “It is a powerful drug with a lot of side effects and it is not a mood regulator…many women experience staggering depression, emotionalability, and something I’m concerned about is the stereotyping of women and their moods and even about PMS may actually be reflecting the hormonal manipulation of our systems.”

Home births and C-sections

The 48-year-old firmly believes in home births and when quizzed about the need for c-sections for babies who wouldn't survive home births she told writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner that: “There are those among us who believe that if the baby can’t survive a home labor, it is OK for it to pass peacefully. I do not subscribe to this, but I know that some feel that… if a baby cannot make it through birth, it is not favored evolutionarily.”

Victim Shaming

In her oped in the New York Times in 2018, the actress caused a frenzy by suggesting that Harvey Weinstein's victims invited sexual assault by dressing inappropriately. She reasoned that she had avoided being assaulted or targeted by predators herself because she dressed modestly and did not “act flirtatiously with men.”

“In a perfect world, women should be free to act however they want. But our world isn’t perfect. Nothing - absolutely nothing - excuses men for assaulting or abusing women. But we can’t be naïve about the culture we live in." After initially claiming her comments had just been taking out of context she went on to apologize to victims of sexual assault saying: “You are never responsible for being assaulted… I am truly sorry for causing so much pain, and I hope you can all forgive me,” she wrote.