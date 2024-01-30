Vivek Ramaswamy shares ‘wild speculation’ on Super Bowl amid Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance has been on the front page ever since their first public outing together. The Chiefs tight end recently opened up on how he and the 34-year-old singer deal with the excessive media coverage of their relationship. “We don’t listen to outside noise,” Kelce said. As the Kansas City Chiefs are now Super Bowl-bound, Vivek Ramaswamy has shared a “wild” conspiracy theory about the NFL championship. Vivek Ramaswamy shares 'wild' theory about Super Bowl amid Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's public romance

Vivek Ramaswamy thinks Super Bowl will be rigged for Chiefs' win

Ramaswamy, who recently dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, shared a baseless conspiracy theory about the Super Bowl LVIII being rigged in favour of the Chiefs. The 38-year-old American entrepreneur claimed on January 29 that Kelce's team would defeat San Francisco 49ers. Ramaswamy believes that the Cheif's victory would set the stage for Swift's endorsement of Joe Biden.

“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month,” Ramaswamy, who endorsed Donald Trump, wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months,” he added.

This statement was in response to a post about the Blank Space singer by alt-right political activist Jack Posobiec on Elon Musk's social media platform. Posobeic wrote, “Thinking about when Taylor Swift called out the Soros family in 2019 for buying the rights to her music and then how she came out a super liberal in 2020.”

Ramaswamy's post has garnered 2.4 million views and numerous replies, with many agreeing with him. American author, Mark Jeffrey, voiced his opinion about Swift and Kelce's relationship with the message, “Yeah. I had the same thought. Nothing feels organic about Taylor's rise -- or this whole 'relationship' -- or now this whole Superbowl thing.”