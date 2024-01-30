Taylor Swift likely to attend Super Bowl and overshadow Usher, here's how she can make it amid Eras Tour

Kansas City Chiefs are now Super Bowl-bound after clinching a victory over the Baltimore Ravens during Sunday's AFC Championship. This means that in order to support her beau, Travis Kelce, in person, Taylor Swift would have to travel thousands of miles. What makes it particularly difficult for the Cruel Summer hitmaker is the hectic Eras Tour schedule. Considering Swift almost always shows up for the Chiefs tight end, here's how she might be able to achieve this feat: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Patrick Smith/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Will Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl?

Starting February 7, Swift will be performing back-to-back physically demanding live shows at Tokyo Dome in Japan. While her last show in Japan is scheduled for Saturday, February 10, the Super Bowl LVIII is set to take place on Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, adjacent to Las Vegas, in Nevada.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

With the Eras Tour dates coming in the way between Swift and the Super Bowl, the only thing that could turn the odds in her favour is the 17-hour time difference. If all goes well, Swift may even have some time to spare before the grand NFL event. However, several factors like the airport crowd amid the Super Bowl weekend and weather patterns could affect the time of her arrival.

Since no openers for her Tokyo shows have yet been announced, Swift may just be able to wrap up her 3.5-hour-long concert by 9:30 pm. Moreover, the Blank Space singer owns two multi-million-dollar private jets, per Business Insider, which she regularly used during the 2023 leg of the Eras Tour.

If she jets off from Tokyo by 10:30 pm on February 10, she could land in Las Vegas by 4 pm due to the difference in time zones. This means Swift would arrive a whole day before the Super Bowl, thanks to the change in time.

Taylor Swift may overshadow Super Bowl halftime performer Usher

Despite Usher gearing up for the Super Bowl halftime show, Swift's arrival could overshadow the 45-year-old singer's performance. Ever since Swift was first spotted at an NFL game, her unwavering support for Kelce has stolen the spotlight from other celebrity attendees.

The fact that the Shake It Off singer would travel thousands of miles before taking off again for the Australian leg of the Eras Tour not only shows her unconditional support for Kelce but also her determination to do all it takes for those who matter to her.