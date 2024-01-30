 Swifties, wanna sip on Taylor Swift's fave new cocktail? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Swifties, wanna sip on Taylor Swift's fave new cocktail?

Swifties, wanna sip on Taylor Swift's fave new cocktail?

By Ismat Tahseen
Jan 30, 2024 01:03 PM IST

The pop superstar who enjoyed the five-ingredient drink on a recent girls' night out, is said to love it.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift definitely has devoted band of fans. Swifties as they're called, follow her every move, from her fashion takes to her romance with Travis Kelce and recently, they even reportedly tracked down the culprit behind the singer's deepfake explicit images. If you're part of her loyal (and growing) legion, here's something else you may want to do - sip on her fave drink! That's right, the Shake It Off singer is said to love a French Blonde cocktail. She was recently spotted enjoying this on a night out at Rye restaurant (Leawood) with Kansas City Chiefs players’ wives and girlfriends, including Football player ‧ Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes. Here's what goes into the glass...

Taylor Swift's fave new cocktail is said to be the French Blonde
Taylor Swift's fave new cocktail is said to be the French Blonde

Light and sweet

As per a report, the beverage is a drink made with gin at the base, Lillet Blanc, a French apéritif, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, grapefruit juice and lemon bitters. Megan Garrelts, Rye restaurant co-owner told a site: From our understanding, [that is] her favourite cocktail.” The drink can be whipped up in under a minute and is said to be lightly sweet and fresh with a citrusy note.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Will you put this on your party menu, next?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On