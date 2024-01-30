Swifties, wanna sip on Taylor Swift's fave new cocktail?

Pop superstar Taylor Swift definitely has devoted band of fans. Swifties as they're called, follow her every move, from her fashion takes to her romance with Travis Kelce and recently, they even reportedly tracked down the culprit behind the singer's deepfake explicit images. If you're part of her loyal (and growing) legion, here's something else you may want to do - sip on her fave drink! That's right, the Shake It Off singer is said to love a French Blonde cocktail. She was recently spotted enjoying this on a night out at Rye restaurant (Leawood) with Kansas City Chiefs players’ wives and girlfriends, including Football player ‧ Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes. Here's what goes into the glass... Taylor Swift's fave new cocktail is said to be the French Blonde

Light and sweet

As per a report, the beverage is a drink made with gin at the base, Lillet Blanc, a French apéritif, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, grapefruit juice and lemon bitters. Megan Garrelts, Rye restaurant co-owner told a site: From our understanding, [that is] her favourite cocktail.” The drink can be whipped up in under a minute and is said to be lightly sweet and fresh with a citrusy note.

Will you put this on your party menu, next?