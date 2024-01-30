‘We are on the brink of World War III’, says Donald Trump and here's why he's right

A huge political warcry has broken out in United States after the death of 3 US soldiers in Jordan. Pinning its blame on Joe Biden, Donald Trump has claimed US President is leading us “on the brink of World War Three.” His assertion is now gaining traction as United States, seen grappling with internal failures, is increasingly turning to external conflicts to maintain its grip on power. Former US president Donald Trump (left) and US President Joe Biden (AFP)

Iran-backed militants blamed for attack on US base

“Our Country cannot survive with Joe Biden as Commander in Chief,” the GOP presidential primary front-runner claimed after the deadly drone strike on a US base killed three soldiers and injured nearly 40 others. Biden has blamed “radical Iran-backed militant groups" for the attacks. He has vowed to hold those responsible for the Americans’ deaths and injuries “to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

GOP presidential primary front-runner Donald Trump's post on Social Truth

“This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender,” Trump wrote, after expressing his sympathies to the families of the victims. Trump, even argued that the deadly attack “would NEVER have happened if I was President, not even a chance.

“Just like the Iranian-backed Hamas attack on Israel would never have happened, the War in Ukraine would never have happened, and we would right now have Peace throughout the World. Instead, we are on the brink of World War 3.”

Iran insists, allegations are ‘baseless’

The recent drone attack near a U.S. base at the Jordan-Syria border has intensified tensions in middle east. Iran, despite denying direct involvement, is being implicated in a series of attacks aimed at driving the U.S out of the region. This is the first time US troops have been killed in the Middle East since the outbreak of Hamas-Israel conflict. However, Iran has insisted that accusations of its own involvement are “baseless,” and that the militias it supports “do not take orders” from Tehran.

Even though Iran wants to distance from the blatant act, according to a Bloomberg report, over 160 attacks have been launched in recent months by Iran’s proxy militias. This includes missiles lobbed by Hezbollah into Israel from Lebanon to drones and shells fired by the Houthis from Yemen at ships in the Red Sea. All these attacks are meant to provoke the US or Israel into escalation; all.

Biden facing internal pressure to act against Iran

Even as Trump is playing the cautionary card his Republican counterparts are advising Biden to, “Hit Iran now. Hit them hard.” Another one further asserting, “The only answer to these attacks must be devastating military retaliation against Iran’s terrorist forces, both in Iran and across the Middle East,” chimes in another. Anything less, he adds, “will confirm Joe Biden as a coward.

Any action by US will escalate the war

Former admiral James Stavridis argues, any action by US, as promised by Biden, will wipe out sites, including Iran, that have launched missiles or drones at US forces, as well as ammo and fuel depots and more. This may further lead to escalation of the war as a hit on Iran, which is increasingly aligned with Russia and China, could be a vector for World War III. Iran itself, which has been avoiding direct retaliation against America will be forced strike. Experts believe a US and Iran war is bound become a humanitarian disaster with Russia, would be tempted to open or expand additional fronts, in eastern Europe or elsewhere.

“What Trump understood then — when he had actual responsibility — and what Biden knows now is that deterrence requires assured retaliation, but in a way that averts rather than accelerates the very worst outcomes. The situation in the Middle East is dangerous and just became more so. In this context, resolve combined with restraint is not cowardice, but statecraft,” A Bloomberg opinion piece argues.