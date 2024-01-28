 3 US service members killed, 34 wounded in drone attack in Jordan, says Biden | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / 3 US service members killed, 34 wounded in Jordan drone attack linked to Iran, says Biden

3 US service members killed, 34 wounded in Jordan drone attack linked to Iran, says Biden

Reuters |
Jan 28, 2024 11:00 PM IST

The deaths marked the first fatalities of U.S. troops in the region since war began in Gaza. Biden said the attack occurred on Saturday night.

Three U.S. service members were killed and dozens wounded during an unmanned aerial drone attack on U.S. forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, President Joe Biden and U.S. officials said on Sunday.

President Joe Biden, fourth left, bows his head as Reverend Dr. Jamey O. Graham Sr., in foreground at right, speaks at St. John Baptist Church, in Columbia, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. To the left of Biden is Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)
President Joe Biden, fourth left, bows his head as Reverend Dr. Jamey O. Graham Sr., in foreground at right, speaks at St. John Baptist Church, in Columbia, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. To the left of Biden is Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)

Biden blamed Iran-backed groups for the attack.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said in a statement.

At least 34 personnel were being evaluated for possible traumatic brain injury, a U.S. official told Reuters.

"While we’re still gathering facts, this is most assuredly the work of an Iranian-backed militia group," a second official said.

The deaths marked the first fatalities of U.S. troops in the region since war began in Gaza. Biden said the attack occurred on Saturday night.

The attack is a major escalation of the already tense situation in the Middle East, where war broke out in Gaza after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7 which killed 1,200. Israel's subsequent assault on Gaza has killed over 26,000 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry.

While the United States has thus far maintained an official line that Washington is not at war in the region, it has made strikes against targets of Yemen's Houthi groups that have been attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

"We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt - we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," Biden said in his statement released by the White House.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On