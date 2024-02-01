How much is Uber Eats paying Beckhams for the Super Bowl commercial?

The Super Bowl is not only a spectacle of sports, but also of advertising. And this year, one of the most anticipated ads features none other than David and Victoria Beckham, who have teamed up with Uber Eats for a hilarious spoof of their own lives. Watch the Beckhams recreate the “Be Honest” meme and poke fun at American Football in their first Super Bowl ad(Uber Eats)

The couple took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of their first-ever Super Bowl commercial, in which they recreate the famous “Be Honest” meme that originated from David’s Netflix documentary ‘Beckham’.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

In the clip, Victoria is seen sporting a white tee with the words “My dad had a Rolls Royce” £110 from her own fashion line, as she announces “So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial…” David then pops up behind her and repeats “Be honest…be honest”.

The duo then proceeds to mock their own ignorance of American football, calling it a “big, baseball game” or “Oh was it the Hockey Bowl?” They also reveal that they will be joined by another A-list star in the ad, “Jessica [Jennifer] Aniston” whom they both confess they adore.

ALSO READ| David and Victoria Beckham recreate viral ‘Be honest’ meme for Super Bowl ad teaser

The video ends with a message that reads “Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats.” encouraging viewers to order food from the app while enjoying the game.

Not the first time the Beckhams have collaborated with Uber Eats

Just a week ago, their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham launched a pop-up restaurant with the company, offering five dishes for £10 each over two nights. The deal was reportedly a huge success, though the exact amount of money involved was not disclosed.

But how much did David and Victoria Beckham earn for their 30-second spot in the Super Bowl?

According to the Daily Mail Online, the average price of a Super Bowl ad in 2024 ranges from $4.5 million to $7 million.

However, that is only the production cost - the actual fee paid to the celebrities can vary from $500,000 to $2 million depending on the brand and the star power. Either way, it is a lucrative opportunity for the Beckhams, who are no strangers to endorsement deals.

ALSO READ| The Netflix documentary that made Victoria Beckham feel ‘quite liberating’ and ‘emotional’ about David Beckham

The ad will air on February 11, as the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.