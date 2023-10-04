‘It felt like…’: Victoria Beckham recalls dealing with rumours of David cheating on her in 2003

Victoria Beckham has given insight into the cheating rumours involving her husband David Beckham which did the rounds in 2003. In the latest Netflix documentary "Beckham", Victoria recalled the tumultuous times in 2003 when her marriage with David went through a rough patch. David suffered the accusations of infidelity while playing for the Spanish football club, Real Madrid. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham(File)

“It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing — we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest," said Victoria.

“You know, up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare. It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it,” explained Victoria.

The 49-year-old fashion designer remembered it as the most unhappy time of her entire life.

“If I’m being totally honest, yes, I did. It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life. It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed," highlighted Victoria.

In the documentary, David has also talked about that phase in 2003 which shook his marriage with Victoria.

“There was some horrible stories which were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage,” recalled the former star footballer.

Talking to director Fisher Stevens, David also shared how that phase in his life affected his game.

“There were some days I thought, ‘How am I going to go to work? How am I going to go on that training pitch and look as if nothing is wrong?’ I felt physically sick every day when I opened my eyes. How am I going to do this?,” recalled David.