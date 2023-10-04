Selena Gomez opens up about being scared to tell fans about her lupus diagnosis and bipolar disorder in past

Singer, actor, beauty and beauty mogul Selena Gomez recently talked about her health issues and revealed that she was initially scared to let people know about her diagnosis. Selena was diagnosed with Lupus in 2014 and she found out about her bipolar disorder in 2018. However, the singer took time to let her fans know her condition. Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez spotted hanging out with Selena Gomez in Tuscany Selena Gomez is quite vocal about her health no. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)(REUTERS)

Selena Gomez on keeping it from fans

Talking about opening up about her health as assumed risky in the industry, she told Fast Company, “I grew up being a people pleaser… I had a responsibility at a very young age—young people were looking up to me. I didn’t know who I was. Having that responsibility would make me walk on eggshells a lot. I thought maybe it would be damaging to tell people who I am. It started to become a threat that freaked me out. Well, if you’re not right, then you can’t work," she said.

Selena Gomez on health, breakup

“I went through a really hard season. It was my highs and my lows, and I didn’t know what to do, so I couldn’t control it. I would want to cancel things. It was just a tormented feeling. That’s why, when I found out my diagnosis, it was just, ‘Oh, okay, I feel a bit relieved, I understand a bit more.’ I got second opinions. I went to doctors. I’m fortunate enough to be able to have people who can help me survive every day,” she added. Selena also briefly commented about her breakup with Justin Bieber and said it was the same time. when she decided to take a break from social media.

Selena was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease, in 2014. In 2017, she revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant for the same disease and her best friend, Francia Raisa was her kidney donor. She had previously shared how she struggled with body image issues for years and her lupus worsened it further. In 2020, Selena revealed her bipolar diagnosis during an Instagram live chat session with Miley Cyrus.

