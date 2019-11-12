e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Selena Gomez talks about surviving Lupus, people’s attack on her weight gain

Pop singer Selena Gomez recently opened up about how she got through some of the hardest times in her life, and also spoke about the difficulties she faced because of the increased weight.

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 12, 2019 15:23 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Washington D.C.
Pop singer Selena Gomez recently opened up about how she got through some of the hardest times in her life, and also spoke about the difficulties she faced because of the increased weight.
Pop singer Selena Gomez recently opened up about how she got through some of the hardest times in her life, and also spoke about the difficulties she faced because of the increased weight.(Instagram)
         

Pop singer Selena Gomez recently opened up about how she got through some of the hardest times in her life.

The singer, who faced many health issues, both physical and mental, explained in a new interview with ‘Giving Back Generation’ that how suffering from Lupus has affected her body weight.

She also spoke about the difficulties she faced because of the increased weight.

“It depends on even the month, to be honest, so for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that,” she explained. “That got to me big time. That really messed me up for a bit.”

The attacks made her abandon social media platforms. Even after returning to the app she doesn’t look at her timeline.

“I’m very happy with living my life and being present. Because that’s it. Similar to me posting a photo and walking away; for me that’s it. I will do a red carpet, I will do whatever; I don’t need to see it; I participated; I felt wonderful and that’s where the extent of it is. I don’t care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say,” she said, reported E! News.

Gomez also hoped that more people will follow suit while describing how she sees “so many beautiful girls and amazing different characters” being “demolished by an image that they’re trying to chase.”

“They’re wanting to be a completely different person, but that’s not what’s inside of them,” she shared.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.Only the headline has been changed. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Indian Army’s M777 regiment to get 3 made-in-India guns
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Fashion and Trends