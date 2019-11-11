e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Katrina Kaif ditched these three things to get a flat belly. Read on

More often than not, most of us wonder if it is possible to not put in much effort and still manage to have a flat belly. But you need to be dedicated and work hard, so let’s take inspiration from Katrina Kaif on how to get super fit!

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 11, 2019 19:00 IST
Neharika Prakash
Neharika Prakash
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Katrina Kaif follows a strict diet to stay fit.
Katrina Kaif follows a strict diet to stay fit. (Instagram/KatrinaKaif)
         

The charming Katrina Kaif who effortlessly looks gorgeous in every outfit she wears gives us strong fitness goals. The actor is undeniably one of the fittest individuals in the Hindi film industry and her covetous curves are to die for.

Her Instagram feed is full of her gym photos which show that Katrina trains like a beast. From rigorous choreographies to her tough gym routines, Katrina invests much of her time performing arduous activities which in turn boost her stamina. Though this sounds to too tiring and indeed is, Katrina seems to love her training.

 

In an interview to GQ, she said, “I love training. Without it, I’m not the best that I can be. I try to work out six days a week, for at least 45 minutes. I enjoy taking care of my body.”

For us following such a routine is next to impossible. Sparing time and money for gym memberships, and then regularly sweating it out doing strength training and Pilates is an over-demanding task for us. More often that, most of us wonder if it is possible to not put in much effort and still manage to have a flat belly and of course, those abs.

 

If your answer too is yes then, behold, as Katrina reveals the secret behind her fitness and her dewy and flawless skin.

“My staple rule, which I follow 95% of the time, is no gluten, no refined sugars, no dairy,” she told GQ. So, it is obvious that Kat doesn’t binge on junk food mindlessly, no matter what delicacies are on offer.

When asked if she includes carbs in her diet she said, “Carbs are fine – nothing wrong with them!” Katrina doesn’t believe in breaking rules, especially when it comes to her diet.

So, if you want your abs to be like Katrina’s, you will have to part ways with your comfort food and ditch those midnight meals.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
Shiv Sena can’t get deal over the line, Governor invites NCP
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
BJP to ‘wait and watch’ as Shiv Sena scrambles to shore up numbers
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
Shiv Sena seeks more time in meeting with governor Koshyari, request denied
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
‘Your job is to...’: Nikki Haley advises immigrants in the US
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
Snubbed by Greg Chappell, honed by MS Dhoni: The Deepak Chahar story
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
Maharashtra deadlock l ‘Last nail in Shiv Sena’s coffin’: Gautam Gambhir
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Fashion and Trends