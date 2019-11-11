Ashley Graham gives a unique and fashionable twist to her baby shower

fashion-and-trends

Model and soon-to-be-mother Ashley Graham hosted a baby shower which was attended by personalities from the Hollywood industry.

Giving a twist to her baby shower, the 32-year-old supermodel ditched the finger sandwiches and traditional baby games for body jewellery and tattoos on Friday.

Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed guests at The Foundry in New York City where they enjoyed a candy bar, a manicure station, a tattoo station and a piercing station where the guests seemed to pamper themselves to the fullest. The venue was decked up with cream, yellow and purple balloons that read, “It’s a Mom.”

“Thank you so much,” Graham said during the fun-filled evening to her guests with her 31-year-old husband who stood beside her all the time. “This is bigger than our wedding. This is like Christmas!” she added.

The ‘American Beauty Star’ host was seen grooving on the dance floor in a body-hugging red gown that flaunted her baby bump.

The long guest list included ‘CBS This Morning’ anchor Gayle King, CNN style host Derek Blasberg, fashion stylist Cary Tauben, author Latham Thomas, her mother, Linda Graham, and Ervin’s mother, Katie.

“Baby shower to end all baby showers,” Linda wrote alongside a series of Instagram pictures from the festive bash.

“Celebrating this hot momma to be @ashleygraham,” stylist Tauben captioned an Instagram picture of Ashley and himself posing in front of the decorations.

Graham announced about her pregnancy with Ervin in August. She shared the exciting news that the couple, who wed in 2010, will be welcoming a baby boy on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on November 7, reported Us Weekly.

“A boy!” the model blurted out to DeGeneres. “I’m going to be a mommy to a boy. I’m having a boy.”

