Meghan Markle's LA red carpet appearance hints at big ‘change,' expert says 'she's feeling more…'

A style expert has claimed that Meghan Markle’s appearance on the red carpet as she attended the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 5 suggests that there may have been a change in her life. Celebrity stylist and MAYFIVE co-founder Katie Allan believes a change in Meghan’s hairstyle may point towards a life change. Meghan Markle's LA red carpet appearance suggests there's a big ‘change’ in her life (Photo by Tommaso Boddi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Meghan wore a scarlet dress. She previously wore the same outfit at the Salute To Freedom Gala in 2021. The ensemble displayed a major change from its original design – the flowing skirt had been removed to make it look more sleek.

Meghan also opted for a fresh hairstyle – she flaunted waves instead of her usual sleek style. This sparked speculation that there may have been changes in her personal life as she and Prince Harry are reportedly going through a “professional separation” by choosing to carry out solo engagements instead of appearing together everywhere.

‘This natural yet glamorous look could suggest that she's feeling more relaxed’

"Meghan debuted a fresh new hairstyle at the LA Children's Hospital Gala," Allan told the Daily Express. "Were used to seeing Meghan with sleek and polished hairstyles, but her new natural, relaxed tousled look was a lot more laid back with an effortless vibe.”

"The waves are a lot softer than we are used to seeing on Meghan, and is a contrast to her usual style of low buns or bouncy blow dries,” she continued.

Allan added, "This natural yet glamorous look could suggest that she's feeling more relaxed, relatable and approachable. We often change up our style when we are embracing a lifestyle or attitude change, so this new look could reflect that. This style also reflects current trends as laid back, effortless styles are rising in popularity and will continue to be popular into 2025."

Ashley Rossiter of MirrorMePR also told the outlet that Meghan's modified outfit showed her evolving style. "The dress is a statement not to be ignored, but combined with the dressed-down hair and make-up,” Rossiter said. "It also presents Meghan in a more relaxed frame and alludes to a less formal and more approachable persona, as well as showing Meghan's natural beauty and figure off at her best."

Meghan wore strappy red heels and a gold bangle with the gown.