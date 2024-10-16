Victoria's Secret show slammed for ‘fake’ crowd noise, sloppy walks: ‘Go woke, go broke’

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned after a six-year hiatus, and one can imagine how high the expectations were. However, this year's event was met with a wave of criticism. It faced backlash for its “boring” production, including the use of fake crowd noise and sloppy walks. This year’s lineup featured Valentina Sampaio, the brand’s first transgender model, along with an all-woman musical roster featuring Cher and Lisa from Blackpink. LISA performs during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Victoria’s Secret comeback slammed for ‘woke’ approach

With its toned-down production values and a departure from the brand's signature over-the-top style, many viewers felt the show had lost its allure. Fans pointed out that the effort to be "woke" detracted from the excitement that once set the show apart.

Critics argued that it had strayed too far from its traditional appeal. “This is so woke. Victoria's Secret has yet to listen to our public demands. This is not the show we wanted. Everyone’s hair is flat, there are no extremely tall models, and the entire production feels different,” one social media user lamented. “Go woke, go broke,” echoed another.

Victoria’s Secret runway criticised for sloppy walks

“This is not them... nah, not approved,” one commenter remarked after observing Tyra Banks' runway walk. The 50-year-old supermodel, known for her bold and explosive comments, made a stunning return in a tight-fitting black corset, paired with shiny black trousers and a dramatic cape. However, fans were less than impressed and described her walk as sloppy.

“Wild that she would step out on a runway after instilling poor self-esteem and body shame in the minds of ANTM competitors for years. Not here for it,” wrote one social media user. Tyra previously faced backlash for stating that modeling requires models to be slimmer than skinny.

The brand, famous for its bold and flashy looks with big-name models like Cara Delevingne and Miranda Kerr, has switched things up for a more laid-back look. Fans used to seeing the brand's trademark huge wings and super-skinny clothes, are pretty disappointed with how the show turned out.

Many even pointed out the use of ‘fake’ crowd noise as the show premiered on Amazon's Prime Video from the brands’ flagship store in New York.

Victoria’s Secret runway show lineup

The occasion marked the first walk down the Victoria’s Secret runway for Valentina Sampaio, the brand's first transgender model. Alex Consani, another transgender model, also graced the catwalk. Legendary performer Cher headlined the event, joined by Blackpink Lisa and young singing sensation Tyla, creating the show's first all-woman musical lineup.

Many beloved angels returned, including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Jasmine Tookes, Behati Prinsloo, Barbara Palvin, Taylor Hill, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Claudia Schiffer, etc. Kate Moss made her Victoria's Secret debut.