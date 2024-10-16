Revealed: Menendez brothers' explosive ‘evidence’ that could set them free after 35 years

After spending over three decades behind bars, the Menendez brothers could finally walk free as their case has been reopened due to the revelation of explosive new evidence. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, in a now-deleted social media post, shared a letter written by Erik Menendez to his cousin eight months before the infamous 1989 murders of their parents. This development comes as the brothers’ family prepares for a press conference in Los Angeles. Brothers Erik (L) and Lyle Menendez who were convicted March 20, 1996 of the first degree murder of their wealthy Beverly Hills parents.(REUTERS / File)

New evidence in Menendez brothers case unveiled

According to Fox News, George Gascón shared several images of Joseph Lyle Menendez, 56, and Erik Menendez, 53, along with a letter Erik had written to his cousin, Andy Cano months before murdering their parents. In the letter, Erik reportedly mentioned abuse by his father, Jose Menendez. The brothers were arrested for killing Jose and Mary "Kitty" Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home.

The brothers claimed they acted in self-defense, stating they were lifelong victims of sexual abuse by their father. Now, a series of notes accompanying the photos shared by the District Attorney highlights his desire for the case to be reevaluated. “Progressive DA Gascón believes it is his moral and ethical obligation to review the Menendez brothers' case,” the caption read according to Fox. “After 35 years since their sentencing, it's time to determine if these men have paid their debt to society. Erik and Lyle Menendez have spent most of their lives behind bars, and this review could restore justice for all.”

This should be noted that during their second trial, according to the Daily Mail, prosecutors argued that the abuse never occurred, and the judge overseeing the case blocked much of the defense's evidence of sexual abuse from being presented.

What’s inside the Menendez brothers’ letter

"I’ve been trying to avoid Dad. It’s still happening, Andy, but it’s worse for me now,” the letter, published in full by the outlet, reads. “I can’t explain it. He’s so overweight that I just can’t stand to see him. I never know when it’s going to happen, and it’s driving me crazy.” Gascón took down the post shortly after sharing it on social media.

“I know what you said before, but I'm afraid. You just don’t know dad like I do,” the letter further detailed the alleged abuse. “He’s warned me a hundred times about telling anyone, especially Lyle. Am I a serious wimp? I don’t know if I’ll make it through this. I can handle it, Andy. I need to stop thinking about it.”

Andy Cano’s mother found the letter nine years ago, and their cousin later testified in court, supporting the brothers’ claims of innocence. Previously, prosecutors argued that there was no proof of the abuse and that the brothers’ true motive was to gain access to their parents' multimillion-dollar estate.

Menendez family hopeful

The Menendez family remains hopeful about the brothers' potential freedom and is set to host a press conference in Los Angeles today, where celebrities, including Rosie O'Donnell, are expected to speak.

Gascón acknowledged that today's sensitivity to sexual assault is much greater than it was 35 years ago. He believes that a modern jury might view the Menendez brothers' case differently. Renewed attention has followed the release of Netflix's true crime series on the case.