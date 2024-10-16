Bill Maher reveals his plans if ‘crazy’ Trump wins the election: 'And now I'm saying…'

What is Bill Maher planning to do if Donald Trump returns to the White House for a second term? “Nothing,” according to the political commentator and comedian, who intends to simply continue his show and make fun of the Republican candidate each week. HBO's 'Real Time with Bill Maher'(Janet Van Ham / HBO)

Maher, who recently commented that Kamala Harris’s chances of winning the election seem slim, is now weighing in on the possibility of Trump’s return and him getting targeted. However, Maher made it clear he isn’t letting himself panic about the election this time around.

Bill Maher plans to make a joke about Trump if he wins

The comedian, after shifting his stance from predicting Trump’s loss to Harris in September to now suggesting Harris might lose just days before the election, debated his guest, Dr. Phil McGraw, on Sunday. The two discussed key election topics such as immigration and college protests.

At one point, Dr. Phil asked Maher about his plans if Trump reclaims the presidency. "Nothing. Going on with my show and making jokes at his expense every week,” Maher replied.

Also read: RFK Jr wanted to ‘impregnate and possess’ Olivia Nuzzi during sexting tryst, claims ex-fiancee

"And that's why this is a great country. Because as crazy as he is, you know, he didn’t do anything about it the first time. So I’m just not going to lose my nervous system over it," he added.

Trump is ‘not going to win,' says Maher

Maher, despite downplaying his personal concerns about a potential second Trump presidency, clarified his belief that the former President might still have the ‘willingness’ to imprison his critics if he returns to power. "Now, he could. He's insane, so he could start sending people to Guantánamo Bay. I don't put anything past this guy,” he continued, still taking sharp aims at the Republican.

"He thinks they're eating the cats and the dogs. But am I going to worry about it? He added. “First of all, I'm not going to worry about it, Phil, because he's not going to win," Maher argued.

Despite blasting Kamala Harris for her Middle East policy and declaring her chances of winning to be slim, he has consistently maintained his prediction that she will win following her presidential debate performance against Donald Trump. He stated that he isn’t even “nervous” about the chance of Trump winning.

While acknowledging that the race is tight and will be close, Maher argued that “Americans have become fatigued by the former president over the years and have reached a breaking point,” according to Fox News.

Also read: Trump’s betting market numbers against Harris tell a totally different story from polls

The self-proclaimed "Trump alarmist" stated back in March that he would do "everything he can" to prevent Trump from winning in November. In response to Maher's predictions, Trump labeled him as sloppy and mocked him for consistently making him a topic of discussion on his show.

“The ratings-challenged Bill Maher, on his increasingly boring show on HBO, is really having a hard time coping with TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME,” Trump wrote earlier. “He is a befuddled mess, sloppy and tired, and every conversation, with B and C list guests, seems to start with, or revert back to, ME!”