JLo paying more for Beverly Hills house could complicate already tense Ben Affleck divorce negotiations: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's initial no-prenup arrangement is conjuring up stormy clouds of tension in an already chaotic divorce. In August 2024, the singer-actress filed for divorce from her estranged partner, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation. The year is almost nearing its end, and somehow, the majority of these months have all been about Bennifer 2.0’s failure. Ben Affleck and cast member Jennifer Lopez attend a premiere for the film "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 13, 2024. (REUTERS)

In addition to the gossip surrounding their marriage and eventual separation bombarding headlines, the messy conversation about the Gigli co-stars’ divorce has also been centred around their expansive, multi-billion marital home in Beverly Hills. Since Ben and Jen didn’t sign a prenuptial agreement determining how courts would split up their assets in case of divorce, the sandwiched property has become a contentious source of further division between them.

Jennifer Lopez allegedly paid most for the Beverly Hills house: Point of further complication

Entertainment attorney Tre Lovell of The Lovell Firm told The Mirror US that the no-prenup arrangement will render the major asset community property, causing Jennifer more troubles than anticipated.

“The primary issue of divorce will be community property, which is all property acquired during the tenure of the marriage absent certain exceptions. Purchasing a home during the marriage will constitute a community property asset,” he said. Although the couple is said to have snapped up the lavish estate together, Lopez allegedly invested more money into the $68 million house than the Air director. If so, more complications have yet to catch Lopez on the wrong foot.

Tre explained, “When it comes time to value the asset and determine community property interest, factors such as appreciation, who put the bulk of the downpayment down on the house, who made the monthly mortgage payments, who paid for renovations, etc., are factors that will be considered when doing a forensic valuation.”

“Thus, if she put the most money down, it may complicate the process in terms of agreeing to a dividing money and assets that may be community property," he continued.

Sources earlier told the media how wealth issues had divided the Jlo and Ben

Daily Mail had previously reported that Bennifer “have been trying to hash out a settlement for months.” Moreover, a July Radar Online report cited a source claiming JLo felt that The Accountant star had “mooched” off her wealth.

“One of the little-known secrets is Jennifer paid for much of their marital expenses and now she feels he owes her. She’s adding up all those private jet bills she puts on her plastic, the hotels and meals, clothes, coffee runs, gas. The high cost of living was done on her dime. She paid the lion’s share for that $60 million mansion they bought, too,” the insider added. “Ben took so much money out of her, at least that’s what she’s saying.”

The Jersey Girl co-stars tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022. Ultimately, the Marry Me star filed for divorce on August 20, the second anniversary of their traditional wedding ceremony in Georgia. In her divorce filing, the “Love Don't Cost a Thing” crooner waived spousal support and requested the court no give Affleck either.