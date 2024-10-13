Sean 'Diddy' Combs' allegedly ‘controlling’ behaviour with Kim Porter at MTV Awards red carpet revealed: Reports

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Kim Porter’s relationship has been under public scrutiny since his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him. Following the lawsuit, the fans speculate if Diddy was abusive with Porter as well during their relationship. The mogul was arrested on September 16 in Manhattan and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. He is currently locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre as he awaits his trial. Insider reveals controlling behaviour towards Kim Porter, alongside allegations of domestic abuse during their 13-year relationship. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)(AP)

Diddy’s ‘controlling’ behaviour with Kim Porter

Given the two were together for a long time, people speculated if Porter also faced Diddy’s alleged misbehaviour. During the HOT 97 interview, a source who worked closely with the former couple revealed insights about their relationship. The insider reminisced about the control the mogul used to practice in his relationship with Porter. They said, “I remember specifically how controlling he was over her” remembering them during the preparation for the 2003 MTV Awards red carpet, as reported by Daily Express US.

The insider told the media outlet, “He literally was just sitting there, staring at her hair. He wasn't happy with it the way the curl went in one direction. He was like, 'I don't care if I miss the whole show. We are not leaving until we get this curl right.' And inside, I was just like, 'Wow, you are really controlling.' And those are just little signs."

Diddy and Porter were together in a relationship from 1994 to 2007 and they share twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, and sons Christian and Quincy Brown. Even though Quincy is Porter and Al B.Sure!’s son, Diddy adopted him as his own.

Diddy and Porter’s alleged abusive relationship

The insider also remembered a few alleged instances of domestic abuse during their 13 years of relationship. The insider claimed to the news outlet “I went to Atlanta when he had a new album coming out. One night we went to this nightclub, a pimp nightclub... And when we were on our way there, all of a sudden they got into a fight, and he started hitting her with a bottle, and she threw a bottle back.”

The source continued “I remember thinking, 'Wow, she's really standing up for herself.' Technically, I was witnessing this as an employee.” The source remembered Diddy then explaining what the source had just witnessed. The source added, “Then Diddy turned to me and said, 'Oh, we're just two, you know, loving each other.' And I was thinking, 'Oh my God,' but I just said, 'Oh, I didn't see anything.' And then we walked into the club."