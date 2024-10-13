Julia Fox claims Kanye West ‘used her as pawn’ amid allegations he raped his ex-assistant at Diddy party

Julia Fox has revealed that she felt like a "pawn" during her short-lived romance with Kanye West. Fox expressed her deep regret over dating the Yeezy rapper in 2022, describing it as an experience that lasted "a lifetime" despite being just a few weeks. This comes amid a new lawsuit filed against West, which accuses the rapper of sexually assaulting his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta at a party co-hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs. Pisciotta’s allegations are part of a larger wrongful termination lawsuit against the rapper. Julia Fox and Kanye West dated for nearly 6 weeks.

Julia Fox ‘regrets’ dating Kanye West

Julia Fox, the Italian-American starlet, recently opened up about her brief romance with Kanye West. Earlier, Fox, 34, revealed that she had never slept with West, despite reports of their fling, and had been celibate for over two years. In a candid interview with The Times, published on Oct. 12, dominatrix-turned-actress “I regret that relationship so much.”

She went on to make startling comments about being used as a pawn, admitting she was unaware of things happening behind her back. Fox’s remarks also echoed details from her 2023 memoir Down the Drain, where she revealed that West had once offered to pay for a "boob job," asked her to sign an NDA, and had stylists dress her in outfits he had personally approved.

“It wasn’t my idea for it to go public," the actress said. "If anything, I was like, ‘We should wait,’ and then boom, it was done behind my back. I realised pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn.”

Julia Fox emphasised that her son, Valentino, has been her “grounding force, helping her stay focused and avoid getting caught up in negative situations.” She expressed that no man, regardless of wealth or fame, is worth sacrificing any time away from her child.

Although Fox's comments are unrelated to Kanye's mounting legal troubles, their timing is significant, as he was recently accused of raping his ex-assistant

Kanye West accused of raping and drugging ex-assistant

Just days after Kanye West was accused of 'spying' on his wife Bianca Censori and the Kardashians, while also allegedly not paying the person hired for the task — another former employee claiming Ye failed to pay, as with many others — the rapper faced a new bombshell accusation on Saturday. His former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has accused him of drugging and raping her at a party hosted by Diddy.

While Diddy serves jail time for charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, former OnlyFans star Lauren Pisciotta who previously sued Kanye West in June, alleging “sexual harassment, stalking, and wrongful termination,” has now filed another lawsuit adding rape accusations, claiming West often had a "rotating list of guests" for sexual activities in Yeezy’s offices. She also revealed his disturbing "kink" of wanting to have sex with the mothers of his targets.

Pisciotta's lawsuit also alleges that West "offered up" sexual partners, employees, and other women he had allegedly trafficked as "gifts" to friends and colleagues for business negotiations. She claims he tried to "gift" her once, and an A-list celebrity, who later warned her about the discussion.