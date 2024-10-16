Vir Das teams up with Netflix for fifth comedy special: ‘This will be unapologetic’

Actor and comedian Vir Das and streaming platform Netflix are once again teaming up for a comedy special, the makers announced on Wednesday. This marks his fifth project with the streamer after the International Emmy Award-winning Landing, Abroad Understanding, Losing It and For India. (Also Read | Vir Das responds to man calling him and Diljit Dosanjh ‘very mediocre artists denigrating India at global events') Vir Das won an International Emmy Award last year.

In a press release issued by Netflix, the new globetrotting special offers "a unique narrative of self-discovery and global connection". "As he moves from familiar stages to unexpected settings, he uncovers a profound truth: kindness is the only true universal language. In an era where roasts dominate the comedy landscape, Vir boldly challenges the norm by embracing joy and encouraging the world to share happiness freely," it read.

Vir said comedy has the power to bring people together, no matter where they come from. "With this special, we are trying to bring something fresh to comedy by sharing stories and experiences that celebrate love and kindness while showing that laughter really is a universal language. This special will be an unapologetic, direct shot of happiness to the heart," he said.

"In my fifth special partnership with Netflix, I'm honoured to be able to showcase Indian comedy on a global stage, and I can't wait for audiences everywhere to join me on this journey," the comedian added in his statement.

At the 2023 International Emmy Awards, Vir won the best comedy award for Landing. He shared the trophy with the much-acclaimed British series Derry Girls. The comedian is set to host this year's International Emmy Awards, becoming the first Indian to do so. The ceremony will be held in New York City on November 25.