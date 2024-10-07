Vir Das responds to man calling him and Diljit Dosanjh ‘very mediocre artists denigrating India at global events'

Actor and stand up comedian Vir Das has replied to a person who said that he and singer Diljit Dosanjh are 'denigrating India' at global events. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, the person, Kartikeya Tanna also called Vir and Diljit Dosanjh "very, very mediocre artists" and "useful idiots". (Also Read | Vir Das invites emerging talent to design outfit for International Emmy Awards: ‘Not going to wear a fancy designer’) Vir Das and Diljit Dosanjh have been holding shows abroad for some time now.

What X user said about Vir Das, Diljit Dosanjh

The wrote on X, "Have you ever wondered why two very, very mediocre artists - Diljit Dosanjh and Vir Das - have suddenly been propped up to global scale fame? They’re suddenly benefiting from liaisons with top celebrities and getting gigs at top global events. Justin Trudeau went all the way to Diljit’s concert to welcome him as 'guy from Punjab' (not India)."

He added, "The answer seems obvious - they’re Useful Idiots effectively tasked with denigrating India directly or indirectly (the ‘two Indias’ bit and hobnobbing with Pakistani artists, for eg). They’ve acquiesced in following a script which seeks to puncture India’s soft power and, as long as they do that, they’re reaping rewards."

Here's what Vir said

Vir replied, "I love conspiracy nuts (Smiley emoji). I also love the insinuation that one has suddenly been propped up. I sell tickets, so does Diljit. I personally pay rental for every venue I book across the world, and go directly to audiences who are kind enough to come see me."

He also added, “I’ve done so for fifteen years. Mediocrity aside, my audience props me up. And when it comes to India and pride, I think my audience is mature enough to know honest conversations are the highest form of love. Cheers.”

About Vir's tour abroad

Vir is scheduled to hold his Mindfool World Tour across 33 countries. His upcoming performances will be in cities including Copenhagen, Denmark; Paris, France; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Berlin, Germany; Oslo, Norway; and Singapore. Besides the tour, Vir will also host the International Emmy Awards ceremony in New York in November.

Diljit's global show

Diljit is currently holding concerts abroad as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. After completing his tour abroad, Diljit is set to begin the Indian leg of his tour this October. The tour will kick off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.