Vir Das invites emerging talent to design outfit for International Emmy Awards: ‘Not going to wear a fancy designer’

Desi by heart

On Sunday, Vir took to Instagram to share the statement, and request interested people to reach out to his team. The International Emmy Awards will be held on November 25 in New York City.

“Alright folks. I’m going to be the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards. I’m going to wear something Indian from home. I’m also not going to wear a fancy designer. They have enough cash and clients. So we’re gonna launch someone new,” he wrote in his note.

Vir added, “So if you're a budding designer, label, student, and you can put together super formal stuff. Send us an email”. He even said that he would share the details of the stuff and his experience.

Giving details about his outfit, stressing that he is not looking for a tuxedo, Vir shared, “This is super duper ultra formal wear at a very high level for a very large audience. You have to make me look good in formal wear which is a task I assure you :-) It HAS TO BE INDIAN OR INDO-WESTERN FUSION. I do not need a tuxedo”.

“We will pay you for your work, pay for the outfit and credit you. You will have to work with my team to get the vision and design right,” he concluded.

Vir at International Emmys

Soon, Vir will be back to the International Emmys. Last year, it was to lift the trophy in the Comedy category for his special Landing- and this year, as the host.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “I won the Emmy last year, and after about four months, the team got in touch and said they want me to do this. I have known about it for a while, they just did the announcement now. It is a ridiculous privilege, to go from nominee, to category winner, to now hosting it. It is not something I expected at all. I didn’t even expect a nomination for my work last year in the first place. But I am letting the people around me celebrate, for me it will happen when the job is done.”

He shared that he is yet to start working on his script.

About Vir's career

Vir was earlier nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India. He won in 2023 for his Netflix special Landing. Apart from his stand-up work, Vir Das has also created, produced, and starred in several series, including ABC's Whiskey Cavalier, Netflix's Hasmukh, and Amazon's Jestination Unknown.