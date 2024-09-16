Vir Das opens up on becoming first Indian to host International Emmys: The team got in touch after I won it last year

Vir Das is back to the International Emmys- last year, it was to lift the trophy in the Comedy category for his special Landing- and this year, as the host. He has become the first Indian to do so. Mention it to him, and he says, “I won the Emmy last year, and after about four months, the team got in touch and said they want me to do this. I have known about it for a while, they just did the announcement now. It is a ridiculous privilege, to go from nominee, to category winner, to now hosting it. It is not something I expected at all. I didn’t even expect a nomination for my work last year in the first place. But I am letting the people around me celebrate, for me it will happen when the job is done.” Vir Das

Also read: Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards; Hrithik Roshan and Dia Mirza laud him. See post

The 45-year-old has been a seasoned performer with his stand up shows, having performed worldwide. But when it comes to something like the International Emmys- given the sensitive atmosphere today when someone might end up getting hurt at some joke, will he think twice before saying anything on stage?

“I am yet to start working on my script, I haven’t written a word as I am busy with the edit of my co-directed film Happy Patel produced by Aamir Khan. But funny is funny no matter where you are in the world. Sensibilities might change, but if you start thinking about what is going to get you into problem... anybody who got into trouble never thought they would, for things they never expect. You can just do your thing, try to be authentic. Whatever happens then, happens,” quips Das.

The award show will take place on November 25. He continues, “Let alone think twice before saying something on stage, I don’t even think once.”

Any topic off limits for him? “The audience sets the limits, not me,” he adds.