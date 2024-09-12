Vir Das becomes first Indian to host International Emmy Awards; Hrithik Roshan and Dia Mirza laud him. See post

Stand-up comedian-actor Vir Das will host the 2024 International Emmys. Taking to Instagram, Vir shared the news with his fans and followers. In his post, he shared a photo of himself. He also posted a screenshot of a news article. He is the first Indian who will host this prestigious event. (Also Read | Vir Das shares video of snake in his eco resort toilet, says: 'I'll just never go to the bathroom again in life') Vir Das shared a post on Instagram.

Vir shares post about hosting Emmys

Sharing the post, Vir wrote, “Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host (Nationa flag and folding hands emojis). I can’t wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!”

Hrithik, Dia laud Vir

Reacting to the post, actor Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Wow. That’s amazing. Very well done." Apoorva Mehta said, "This is so amazing! Congratulations @virdas !!" Bipasha Basu posted clapping hands emojis. Zoya Akhtar said, "Of course you are."

Dia Mirza commented, "This is absolutely amazing." Shweta Tripathi's comment read, "Whoaaaaaaa this is absolutely amazing!! Shall be watching." Kriti Sanon wrote, "That’s so amazing!!" Soni Razdan said, "Wow." Shefali Shah said, "That’s super cooooollllll congrats." The International Emmy Awards will be held on November 25 in New York City.

Vir on hosting event

Vir expressed his happiness at the opportunity of hosting the Emmys. "I am so happy to be hosting the International Emmys. It's a massive prestigious night to uphold makers from across a world that I believe is making its best content. I know first-hand how it can be life-changing," he said in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

About Vir's projects, career

Vir was earlier nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India. He won in 2023 for his Netflix special Landing. The comedian is currently on his international Mind Fool tour. Apart from his stand-up work, Vir Das has also created, produced, and starred in several series, including ABC's Whiskey Cavalier, Netflix's Hasmukh, and Amazon's Jestination Unknown.

Vir appeared in Judd Apatow's The Bubble and is developing a single-camera comedy with CBS Studios and Andy Samberg. He is also the lead singer of India's comedy-rock band Alien Chutney.

Vir began his career in stand-up comedy, performing at various venues in India and abroad. His rise to fame came through a mix of stand-up specials, live performances, and appearances in Bollywood films such as Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, and Badmaash Company.