Vir Das shares video of snake in his eco resort toilet, says: 'I'll just never go to the bathroom again in life'

Comedian and actor Vir Das has shared a video of his close encounter with a snake in the bathroom of his resort. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Vir posted the clip along with a brief note. (Also Read | Vir Das calls out IndiGo for frequently delayed flights, airline responds) Vir Das shared a video of snake in his bathroom.

Vir shares video of snake in resort's bathroom

The video started with a glimpse of the snake and Vir pointing towards it as a person stood nearby. Vir told him that the snake was stuck. He also asked the staff if it was poisonous. The snake was seen trying to wiggle out of the bathroom.

Vir narrates how he came face to face with a snake

Sharing the clip, Vir captioned it, "At an eco-resort for the night because we’re shooting nearby. Needed to take a piss. Opened up the bathroom door, stood over the pot, junk out, and before I began…a snake fell from the ceiling directly onto the water tank near the flush handle. Yup. Never peeing again (thumbs up emoji)."

Fans react to Vir's post

Reacting to the clip, a person wrote, "That’s why I hate such eco places. Leeches, insects, snakes, bats. Ugh!" "Yipes! Never going to an eco-resort," read a comment. "Hope you're okay because I'm traumatized after reading this," said another person. "I think you’re standing at the entrance of the Chamber of Secrets," tweeted another fan.

Vir says he'll ‘never go to the bathroom again’

Vir took to Instagram and shared a similar video as he also gave a glimpse of himself after the incident. As he sat on his bed, Vir said, "I'm at an eco-resort for the night, lovely resort, very nice." He then spoke about his encounter with the snake when he went to the bathroom. The video also showed the staff looking around for the snake. In the clip, Vir also said, "And now I'll just never go to the bathroom again in life." He captioned the post, “Snake!!!"

Vir's upcoming project

Vir will be seen in Ananya Panday's debut web series, Call Me Bae. It also stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur. The series will release on Prime Video. It has been directed by Collin D’cunha and written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair.

Recently, taking to Instagram, Prime Video shared a photo of Ananya and wrote, “Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self.”

