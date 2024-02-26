Vir Das calls out IndiGo for frequently delayed flights, airline responds

Actor-comedian Vir Das recently shared his experience of flying with IndiGo and did not have nice things to say. The actor called them out for their frequently delayed flights and the airline responded with an explanation. (Also Read: Vir Das reacts as Twitter user tells him to travel in economy after IndiGo passenger physically assaults pilot) Vir Das was irritated by the constant flight delays by IndiGo(Instagram)

Vir Das’ post

“When did indigo turn into the ‘board you on time, but keep you on the flight and depart when you’re supposed to land’ airline? Like fifth time in a row this happened. @IndiGo6E,” Vir wrote on X.

Acknowledging the inconvenience, IndiGo’s official X account responded under his post, “Mr Das, we truly appreciate you meeting with our team at the airport. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused by the delay. It’s important to note that the delay was attributed to air traffic congestion at Mumbai airport, which is beyond our control.” They also added, “Our in-flight team also made the announcement onboard about the delay. Rest assured, we are fully committed to enhancing our services. Thank you for your understanding and patience. (2/2) ~Sagar.”

When a fan commented that Vir got a response because he’s a celebrity, meanwhile they never got a response, IndiGo responded to them too, asking them for their PNR number.

Other celebs

Vir is not the first celebrity to call out IndiGo as actors Pooja Hegde, Rana Daggubati, Ankit Tiwari, Ranvir Shorey, Sonu Sood, Kapil Sharma and others have also called them out in the past through the years. Ranvir had written a long post on X describing his whole ordeal and even threatened to sue the airline because he was delayed by 10 hours and was supposed to meet his child, who was alone at home.

In January this year, Radhika Apte also faced issues at Mumbai airport when they were locked on an aerobridge for hours without food and water. Richa Chadha also slammed the airline the same month, revealing that her flight was delayed by four hours.

