Vikas Khanna shares about Vir Das’ ‘history creating moment’ at iconic Carnegie Hall in New York

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna took to Instagram to share a note of appreciation for comedian and Emmy Award winner Vir Das. In his post, Khanna shared about a ‘history-creating moment’ during Das’ performance at the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York. The image shows Vikas Khanna with Vir Das. (Instagram/@vikaskhannagroup)

“What a history-creating moment today. VIR DAS performed at the iconic Carnegie Hall in NY to a sold-out audience. So much energy & brilliance on stage. This is not the first time Vir created history. On Nov 20th, he had won the International Emmy. More power to you brother for making India proud,” Vikas Khanna wrote.

Vikas Khanna also shared a series of photos and a video from Vir Das’ performance. One of the pictures shows them standing side by side while smiling at the camera.

Take a look at Vikas Khanna’s post here:

The post was shared about five hours ago. Since then, the share has accumulated nearly 15,000 likes. It has also gathered tons of comments.

How did Instagram users react to the post?

“Two of my favourite people in one frame, what a treat,” shared an Instagram user. “He is a powerhouse, people who know humour would always appreciate him,” added another. “What a proud moment, thank you for sharing,” joined a third. “He is phenomenal,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the post using heart or fire emoticons.