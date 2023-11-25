‘Keep pushing’: Vikas Khanna shares his new gym photo, pens inspiring note

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna took to X to share a picture of himself that has left people inspired. He also tweeted about the importance of moving forward in life despite difficult circumstances. His post has left people motivated. The image shows celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. (X/@TheVikasKhanna)

“After 1 knee injury, 3 back injuries, 1 wrist surgery, 2 shoulder injuries… and a severe asthmatic… we still got to keep pushing. Thanks to everyone who inspires me everyday,” he wrote. He concluded the post with a picture of himself standing in a gym in Manhattan.

Take a look at this tweet by Vikas Khanna:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 1.8 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The tweet has further collected more than 3,000 likes. People flooded the comments section of the post with appreciative reactions.

What did X users say about Vikas Khanna’s tweet:

“Wow, that’s inspiring! After having an ACL tear, I was thinking how it’ll be to get back to fitness again! You motivate me! Thank you and congratulations to you!” commented an X user. “This is legitimately amazing. You have done an extremely good job here,” expressed another. “Good going sir, keep it up,” shared a third. “Awesome, you’re an inspiration,” posted a fourth. “Sir, this is inspiring. I have so much respect for you,” wrote a fifth.