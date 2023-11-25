close_game
close_game
News / Trending / ‘Keep pushing’: Vikas Khanna shares his new gym photo, pens inspiring note

‘Keep pushing’: Vikas Khanna shares his new gym photo, pens inspiring note

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 25, 2023 05:54 PM IST

“Sir, this is inspiring. I have so much respect for you,” wrote an X user while reacting to Vikas Khanna’s tweet.

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna took to X to share a picture of himself that has left people inspired. He also tweeted about the importance of moving forward in life despite difficult circumstances. His post has left people motivated.

The image shows celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. (X/@TheVikasKhanna)
The image shows celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. (X/@TheVikasKhanna)

“After 1 knee injury, 3 back injuries, 1 wrist surgery, 2 shoulder injuries… and a severe asthmatic… we still got to keep pushing. Thanks to everyone who inspires me everyday,” he wrote. He concluded the post with a picture of himself standing in a gym in Manhattan.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read: Vikas Khanna calls this man making coffee ‘India’s true MasterChef’

Take a look at this tweet by Vikas Khanna:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 1.8 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The tweet has further collected more than 3,000 likes. People flooded the comments section of the post with appreciative reactions.

Also Read: Vikas Khanna melts hearts with his sweet gesture for retiring Air India crew member

What did X users say about Vikas Khanna’s tweet:

“Wow, that’s inspiring! After having an ACL tear, I was thinking how it’ll be to get back to fitness again! You motivate me! Thank you and congratulations to you!” commented an X user. “This is legitimately amazing. You have done an extremely good job here,” expressed another. “Good going sir, keep it up,” shared a third. “Awesome, you’re an inspiration,” posted a fourth. “Sir, this is inspiring. I have so much respect for you,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out