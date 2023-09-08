Vikas Khanna calls this man making coffee ‘India’s true MasterChef’

Vikas Khanna took to Instagram to share a video of a man making coffee flawlessly. The chef also addressed the man as the “true MasterChef of India”. The image shows the man making filter coffee at a shop in Pondicherry. (Instagram/@foodieadddict)

“True MasterChefs of India. So much R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” the celebrity chef wrote as he posted the video on Instagram. He also added that the video was originally posted by a food blogger named Tharun. Khanna’s post further explained that the man is seen making coffee at a shop in Pondicherry.

The video opens to show several coffee cups kept in front of the man on a table. He starts by putting sugar in the glasses. As the video goes on, he is seen pouring black coffee into the glasses. He then goes on to add milk to complete the drink. The way that he blends all the ingredients is simply stunning to watch.

Take a look at this video of the man’s coffee making skills:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 6.3 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received more than 40,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this coffee making video?

“Experience beats all,” praised an Instagram user. “Total respect,” added another. “Wow. Filter coffee,” joined a third. “This is awesome,” wrote a fourth.