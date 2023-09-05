News / Trending / Vikas Khanna recreates SRK and Kajol’s iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene with Pooja Dhingra

Vikas Khanna recreates SRK and Kajol’s iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene with Pooja Dhingra

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 05, 2023 06:00 PM IST

Vikas Khanna took to X that shows him recreating a scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Pooja Dhingra in the sets of MasterChef India.

A video of MasterChef India judges Vikas Khanna and Pooja Dhingra recreating an iconic scene from the romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has left people amused. The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Vikas Khanna.

Vikas Khanna recreated a scene from SRK's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (X/@TheVikasKhanna)
Vikas Khanna recreated a scene from SRK's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (X/@TheVikasKhanna)

“When the best way to calm your nerves on your first day on the sets of MasterChef India is creating this iconic scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with chef @poojadhingraa [Pooja Dhingra]. Remember to always find the fun and light in everything,” Khanna wrote as he posted the video. In the caption, he also mentioned that the video was captured by another MasterChef India judge, Ranveer Brar.

Also Read: Vikas Khanna melts hearts with his sweet gesture for retiring Air India crew member

The video opens to show a split screen with a scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai playing in one part. In the other part, the judges are seen recreating it shot by shot.

About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene:

The scene that the chefs recreated shows the protagonist of the film, Rahul Khanna (played by Shah Rukh Khan), meeting his friend, Anjali Sharma (essayed by Kajol), after decades. In the scene, the duo unexpectedly meet and recreate their signature handshake from their college days.

Take a look at the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai-related video shared by Vikas Khanna:

The video was shared on September 4. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 12,000 views and counting. The post has also received close to 150 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Also Read: Vikas Khanna tries hugging his mom, chef’s pet dog Plum gets jealous. Watch

What did X users say about Vikas Khanna’s video?

“Super cute,” wrote an X user. “Too cute to handle,” posted another. “Feeling jealous. I am your huge fan,” joined a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out