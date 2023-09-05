Vikas Khanna recreates SRK and Kajol’s iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene with Pooja Dhingra

A video of MasterChef India judges Vikas Khanna and Pooja Dhingra recreating an iconic scene from the romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has left people amused. The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Vikas Khanna. Vikas Khanna recreated a scene from SRK's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. (X/@TheVikasKhanna)

“When the best way to calm your nerves on your first day on the sets of MasterChef India is creating this iconic scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with chef @poojadhingraa [Pooja Dhingra]. Remember to always find the fun and light in everything,” Khanna wrote as he posted the video. In the caption, he also mentioned that the video was captured by another MasterChef India judge, Ranveer Brar.

Also Read: Vikas Khanna melts hearts with his sweet gesture for retiring Air India crew member

The video opens to show a split screen with a scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai playing in one part. In the other part, the judges are seen recreating it shot by shot.

About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene:

The scene that the chefs recreated shows the protagonist of the film, Rahul Khanna (played by Shah Rukh Khan), meeting his friend, Anjali Sharma (essayed by Kajol), after decades. In the scene, the duo unexpectedly meet and recreate their signature handshake from their college days.

Take a look at the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai-related video shared by Vikas Khanna:

The video was shared on September 4. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 12,000 views and counting. The post has also received close to 150 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about Vikas Khanna’s video?

“Super cute,” wrote an X user. “Too cute to handle,” posted another. “Feeling jealous. I am your huge fan,” joined a third.