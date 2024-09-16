Emmys 2024 red carpet: Selena Gomez, Jeremy Allen White, Nicola Coughlan to Jennifer Aniston, best-dressed stars

Emmy Awards 2024 saw stars descend on the red carpet in glittering gowns and stylish tuxedos. The awards that are underway at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, like every year, became witness to some captivating looks - from Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez to The Bear actor Jeremy Allen and Bridgerton starlet Nicola Coughlan. Below, see every single red carpet look from the 76th annual awards ceremony that wowed us. Selena Gomez, Jeremy Allen, Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vergara, and Nicola Coughlan pose on the 2024 Emmys red carpet. (AP, Reuters)

Emmy Awards 2024 Best Red Carpet Looks

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Selena Gomez dazzled at the awards ceremony in a black Ralph Lauren gown featuring a train on the back, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a halter neckline decked in crystals. The star, who reportedly debuted her engagement ring on the red carpet, styled the custom-made dress with diamond earrings, bracelets, and stilettos.

Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

Jeremy Allen White, now a two-time Emmy winner, took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for The Bear. He made a dapper appearance in a classic Clavin Klein tuxedo featuring satin lapels at the awards ceremony. A crisp white button-down and a black bow completed the look.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (REUTERS)

Jennifer Aniston opted for a custom white Oscar de la Renta dress for the 2024 Emmys. She styled the strapless embellished gown with custom and vintage pieces from the famed jewellery house Tiffany & co.

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan poses in the press room during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

Nicola Coughlan dazzled at the Emmya in a silver off-the-shoulder Prabal Gurung gown that seemed straight out of a futuristic fantasy. The sculptural dress features a wide peplum waist and pencil skirt. She accessorised the ensemble with delicate De Beers jewellery and an Artists4Ceasefire pin.

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. (Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

Nominated for the Outstanding Supporting Actress category, Dakota Fanning looked every bit the Hollywood starlet in a gold silk strapless gown adorned with pearl embellishments from Giorgio Armani. She styled the ensemble with minimal glam and centre-parted loose locks.

Ayo Edeberi

Ayo Edebiri poses on the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet. (Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

Ayo Edeberi made heads turn on the red carpet in a colourful custom Bottega Venta gown by Matthieu Blazy. The column dress was adorned with orange, black and beige sequins, adding an abstract effect. The thigh-high slit added the oomph factor.