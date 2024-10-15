Kanye West ‘replaced’ by clone: Kristin Cavallari fuels conspiracy theory, ‘they kill those…'

Kanye West has always been a topic of discussion, especially after his Vultures comeback, but Kristin Cavallari is turning heads with her latest theory. On her podcast, she candidly expressed her belief that the rapper has been replaced by a clone, insisting he’s “not the same person” we once adored as the music mogul. Amid mounting legal woes against Ye, many fans on social media also supported Cavallari's claims. She even went so far as to suggest the involvement of secret societies like the Illuminati. Bianca Censori's risque outfits continue to raise eyebrows as friends claim Kanye West treats her like an 'art installation'(Instagram)

Kanye West replaced by a clone?

Kristin Cavallari, known for her reality TV roots on Laguna Beach, isn’t holding back when it comes to Kanye West’s recent changes. On her podcast Let's Be Honest, she took a moment away from discussing her own life to explore a wild conspiracy theory, claiming that the Yeezy rapper has been replaced by a clone.

“Just look at him! Compare his old photos to what he looks like now. This isn’t the same f***ing person. It’s just not,” she said. “Don't cancel me Hollywood,” she added. While her co-host remained skeptical and didn’t seem to be buying into the theory, Cavallari insisted that the change is too big to be explained by weight gain alone.

What Kanye said in his old interview?

Since Kanye West made his return to the music scene after facing backlash for his antisemitic remarks, he has continually found himself in the spotlight for various controversies, including legal troubles and odd public appearances. Fans have noticed that he seems to have gained weight, leading many to speculate that he isn't prioritising his health. Kristin Cavallari, however, believes there's more to the story.

Kristin Cavallari, however, believes there's more to the story. She suggests that secret groups and societies, like the Illuminati “who will kill those who speak the truth”, may be behind what she suspects is an alleged cloning. Referencing an old interview in which Kanye stated that if he ever disappeared and returned acting differently, it wouldn’t truly be him, she expressed her conviction, saying, “I believe this with every ounce in my body.”

"She is BOLD for this. Lol I’m here for it," a user commented. "SAVE KRISTIN!!! She’s speaking the truth!!!! PROTECT HER AT ALL COSTS!!” a second person chimed in. “I am backing that claim,” a third added.

Kanye West’s deepening legal woes

On the flip side, Kanye West is drowning in a sea of legal issues after his former assistant accused him of drugging and raping her at one of Sean "Diddy" Combs' infamous parties. Diddy, who’s currently behind bars in Brooklyn on trafficking and sexual assault charges, is known for throwing wild bashes.

While Kanye initially pushed back against the allegations, the former OnlyFans model has now filed a new lawsuit, adding some shocking claims. She alleges that Kanye’s wife, Bianca Censori, played the role of an “orgy coordinator” for his wild fantasies, even suggesting that Kanye wanted to sleep with his mother-in-law!