Blue Exorcist Season 3 (Shimane Illuminati Saga) Episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch and more

Get ready for another dive into the demonic realm with Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga Episode 2 also known as Blue Exorcist Season 3. After an explosive first episode, Rin Okumura and his pals are gearing up for more supernatural adventures. Let's break down everything you need to know! Rin's journey in Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 2 will bring intense battles, intriguing revelations, and the ongoing threat of demons.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 2 release date and time:

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 2 is hitting screens on January 14, 2023, at 12:30 AM. Make sure to catch the action as soon as it drops on Crunchyroll.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 2 release time in different time zones:

10:30 AM Pacific Time (PT)

12:30 PM Central Time (CT)

1:30 PM Eastern Time (ET)

7:30 PM Central European Time (CEST)

11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Where to watch Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 2:

Exorcise those demons exclusively on Crunchyroll. Join the anime adventure with English subtitles, and keep an eye out for the English dub release in the future.

Season 3 kicked off with a bang! Rin dealt with a demon-seeing classmate, leading to a mission to exorcise a malicious spirit. As demons become more visible to humans, Rin's journey is set for challenges beyond the Impure King.

What to expect from Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 2:

Episode 2 promises more excitement as Rin navigates his dual identity. Look forward to intense battles, intriguing revelations, and the ever-present threat that demons pose to the human world.

What Blue Exorcist anime about:

If you don't know what Blue Exorcist is about, here the official crunchyroll description, "Rin and his friends successfully defeated the Impure King after his revival in Kyoto and have returned to their daily lives at True Cross Academy. However, the Knights of the True Cross begin receiving an increasing number of consultations about demons as a wave of strange events begins to spread across the world. Meanwhile, Rin and the other Exwires work to solve the mysterious phenomenon plaguing the school. But as the True Cross Academy Festival is in full swing, Lucifer, the King of Light and Commander-in- Chief of the Illuminati, suddenly appears. Lucifer declares war on the Knights of the True Cross – to resurrect the demon god Satan and rejoin the realm of humans, Assiah, and the realm of demons, Gehenna, as one. And to do so, he states that Izumo is necessary for a certain 'plan.'"