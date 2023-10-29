Blue Exorcist Season 3 reveals new trailer, premieres in 2024

Anime fans, rejoice! Blue Exorcist is making a grand return with its highly anticipated third season, Shimane Illuminati Saga, set to premiere in Japan in January 2024. The new season promises to be a thrilling ride for fans, delving into the uncharted territory of Volumes 10 through 15 of the original manga series by Kazue Kato. Blue Exorcist Season 3, Shimane Illuminati Saga, premieres in 2024 with new trailer.

In an exclusive trailer released recently, viewers caught a glimpse of what's in store. Shimane Illuminati Saga is set to pick up where the second season left off, exploring a fresh narrative terrain. While the second season took a unique path different from Kato's manga, this new instalment will venture into the gripping sixth major arc from the original series.

Directed by the talented Daisuke Yoshida and produced by Studio VOLN, the new season is expected to maintain the essence of the beloved series. Fans can look forward to the return of their favourite voice cast, ensuring a seamless transition from the previous seasons.

One highlight of the upcoming season is the enticing opening theme, "Eye's Sentry," performed by the acclaimed band UVERworld. The music, a vital element of the series, promises to enhance the overall experience for fans.

For those eager to dive back into the world of Blue Exorcist and catch up on the manga before the new season hits screens, Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library offers a convenient solution. With a paid subscription, fans can access a treasure trove of chapters, including the pivotal Shimane Illuminati arc.

As anticipation builds, anime enthusiasts can mark their calendars for the premiere in January 2024. The Shimane Illuminati arc is set to deliver intense battles, intriguing plot twists, and the signature blend of supernatural elements that fans adore. Get ready to embark on a mesmerizing adventure with Rin and the gang as they face new challenges and unearth the mysteries of the Blue Exorcist world. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare for an unforgettable anime experience!

