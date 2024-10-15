Influencer, 26, dies after falling from Spain’s 630-foot bridge while filming content for social media

A 26-year-old content creator from England lost his life after attempting a daring climb on one of Spain's most iconic yet tallest landmarks. In a tragic incident on Sunday, October 13th, the man fell while trying to scale the 630-foot-high bridge in Talavera de la Reina. The influencer was accompanied by a 24-year-old friend, and the duo were reportedly shooting for a social media post. A 26-year-old British influencer died while attempting to climb the 630-foot Castilla-La Mancha Bridge in Spain

On October 13, a young British social media influencer, accompanied by another individual from the same region, attempted to scale the Castilla-La Mancha Bridge despite numerous warnings about the dangers associated with it. Tragically, he fell to his death from the 630-foot cable-stayed structure on Sunday morning.

Local city councilor Macarena Muñoz confirmed the incident, emphasising that climbing the bridge is “totally prohibited.” “According to what we have been able to find out, they had come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social media, which has resulted in this unfortunate and sad outcome,” Muñoz said, according to the POST. According to the Spanish media, it was raining cats and dogs earlier, which may have caused the bridge to become slippery.

"He was about 40 to 50 meters up, around a quarter of the total height of the bridge, when he fell,” a police authority detailed the accident according to Metro. "The reason he fell is not clear and will be investigated by a local court," they added. It was also reported that the man was not wearing any harnesses or protection for stability while attempting to climb the bridge.

Climbing Castilla-La Mancha Bridge is ‘strictly prohibited’

Lately, there's been a worrying increase in accidents among people trying to film exciting stuff for social media, happening all over the world. The most recent tragedy occurred in Spain, where an influencer fell to his death from the Castilla-La Mancha Bridge, the tallest bridge in Spain and one of the tallest in Europe.

City officials said they found the person's body and took it to a funeral home nearby, letting the family know what happened. Aside from its height, the bridge is notable for its unique triangular fan-like shape, created by its 152 wire ropes that dominate the Spanish skyline. The police have made it clear that climbing the bridge is not allowed, saying, “We've said it before and we'll say it again: climbing the bridge is not allowed under any circumstances.”

The incident reportedly took place at 7:14 a.m. local time on Sunday. A spokesperson for the U.K. Foreign Office commented on the tragedy in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities."