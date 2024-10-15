Brooklyn rapper and firefighter Kaseem ‘Ka’ Ryan dies at 52

Brooklyn rapper, producer, and firefighter Kaseem ‘Ka’ Ryan passed away on Saturday at the age of 52. Kaseem 'Ka' Ryan, known for minimalist rap and dedication to his community, dies at 52, mourned by many.(Ka/Instagram)

A post on his official Instagram account confirmed, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Kaseem Ryan (1972-2024), the rapper and producer known as Ka, who died unexpectedly in New York City on Oct. 12, at the age of 52.”

He is survived by his wife, mother and sister; his death is a big blow not only to the music fraternity but also to society in general.

Who was Ka?

Ka was born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, and was not only a respected musician but also a dedicated member of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) for over 20 years. He rose to the rank of FDNY captain and was among the first responders during the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

“Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service – to his city, to his community, and to his music. As a 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, he put his life on the line to protect his fellow citizens,” the Instagram post read.

The Brooklyn rapper was known for his thought-provoking, minimalist approach to rap. He was a member of the group Natural Elements and worked with other influential artists such as Roc Marciano and GZA. His work earned high praise from notable figures like Erykah Badu and Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def. BET reported on the impact Ka had on both fans and fellow artists alike.

Ka’s dedication to his craft extended beyond his music

Ka frequently hosted “DIY events for his album releases where he would talk to fans one-on-one and celebrate bringing people together in person. Arguably most famously of all, Ka took great strides to remain independent wherever possible, from self-producing his work to shipping orders himself.”

Music writer Jeff Weiss, founder of POW Recordings, paid tribute to Ka on X (formerly Twitter), calling him “rap’s greatest minimalist” and praising his ability to infuse every bar with “pain, grief & wisdom.” He added that Ka was an artist as “pure & real as anyone who ever spit cold facts.”