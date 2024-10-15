HYBE's Q4 2024 plan leaves out NewJeans' album, disappointed fans say ‘…sabotage’

HYBE released its plan for Q4 2024 which shocked fans as it did not include NewJeans’ much-anticipated album. Fans were shocked after not finding the new album’s schedule in the music label’s new plan. HYBE earlier made headlines for its long legal battle with Min Hee Jin who was the CEO of the K-pop group's representative company, ADOR. NewJeans fans express outrage over HYBE's omission of the group's album from the Q4 2024 schedule. (@NewJeans_ADOR/X)

HYBE’s Q4 2024 plan omits NewJeans’ next album

The Q4 2024 plan left fans disappointed as it omitted the schedule for the Korean girl group’s new album. There have been hints of the upcoming album’s release all year long. Min Hee Jin earlier hinted that the new album’s release will be set for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The group also hinted at the release during their Tokyo Done fan meeting in March where they said that they were preparing for a new album for Q4 2024, as reported by AllKpop. However, it was removed from the final schedule released to the public.

Min Hee Jin mentioned that NewJeans album was being put off and might not be released as planned earlier in an interview. She cited her removal from the position of CEO from ADOR as the reason for the delay. Now it appears that the release of their new album has been cancelled for this year.

Fans outraged by HYBE’s Q4 2024 plan

Fans of NewJeans lashed out at HYBE as excluded NewJeans’ album from the schedule for the fourth quarter of this year. A user on X wrote, “Of course HYBE SABOTAGE! I hope NewJeans will just left that ent." A second user wrote, “HYBE and SM really be best friends. We really need to do a massive boycott on all these companies.” A third user wrote “Evil Hybe created NewJeans 2.0 and they already removed original NewJeans. So disgusting behaviour.”

Another user wrote, “The competition between SM and HYBE on being THE WORST KPOP COMPANY IS INSANE,” while another user wrote, “Tired of that drama. Hope it ends and girls be free.”