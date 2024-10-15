Jennifer Lopez focuses on her ‘glow-up’ with eye surgery amid divorce: ‘Maybe new eyes help her spot a man…’

Jennifer Lopez is indulging in new changes after her divorce from Ben Affleck. These new changes included the singer updating her looks after the split. The sources revealed to Radar Online that Lopez is working on her “glow up”, falling in the footsteps of what several divorced people do post their separation. The source told the media outlet, “But she has millions at her disposal, and is determined to look better than ever – so Ben will see what he is missing.” After her divorce from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is committed to self-improvement, including LASIK surgery for better vision. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

J.Lo’s aim for new look post-divorce

Lopez’s efforts for glow-up are said to be in full swing as she recently had a LASIK eye surgery at Dello Russo Laser Vision. An insider revealed to the outlet, “Jen wanted to ditch the glasses and contacts, aiming for a fresh start and a new outlook on life.” They continued, “She decided it was time to do something just for herself, and what better way to kick off this new phase than by literally seeing the world more clearly?”

J.Lo’s close friend told the media outlet, “She's loving her new 20/20 vision! Maybe those new eyes will help her spot a man who can finally make her happy.” According to her, the On The Floor singer had been thinking about the surgery for a while but she did not act upon it because of her relationship with Affleck. However, now that it is out of the window, Lopez is putting herself first before anyone else.

She confirmed the surgery earlier this year as she stated, “Eyesight is not something to be taken lightly, and there’s no other doctor I'd trust more than Dr. Jeffrey Dello Russo!”

Lopez’s ‘sad’ and ‘scary’ divorce

In a recent interview, Lopez discussed her divorce from the Batman actor for the first time. She admitted the divorce was “sad” and “scary” for her and she examined her relationship after the split.

She divulged during the Interview magazine, “The work is figuring yourself out. It's looking back at the feelings underneath and the belief systems that we have about ourselves that make us make certain choices and create certain patterns in our life.”

She also highlighted that one has to be “healthy” and “complete” to receive something complete. Lopez said, “You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn't. And then, this summer, I had to be like, 'I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.'” Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that Affleck is “trying to make this breakup as clean as possible."