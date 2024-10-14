Menu Explore
Lamine Yamal suffers hamstring strain, tests show no major injury after leaving Spain squad

AP |
Oct 14, 2024 08:30 PM IST

Lamine Yamal underwent the tests after leaving the national squad following the 1-0 win over Denmark in the Nations League on Saturday.

Tests have confirmed Lamine Yamal has only a strain in his left hamstring sustained on duty with Spain, Barcelona said Monday.

Spain's Lamine Yamal reacts after missing a chance to score.(REUTERS)
The teenage star underwent the tests after leaving the national squad following the 1-0 win over Denmark in the Nations League on Saturday.

Spain said the 17-year-old forward was sent back to his club to avoid “the risk of injury.”

Barcelona did not give a timetable on his return, saying only that he “will be out of action until he has fully recovered.”

Barcelona’s next game is at home to Sevilla in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Yamal should be available for the matches against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Oct. 23 and the Spanish league “clasico” at Real Madrid three days later.

Yamal will miss the Nations League home game against Serbia on Tuesday. He was a key player in Spain’s triumph at this year’s European Championship.

Coach Luis de la Fuente has called up Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme in Yamal’s place.

Yamal has played 11 games and scored five goals for Barcelona this season.

