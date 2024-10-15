Rapper says he 'misses' Diddy's parties after arrest, has 'nowhere to go'

Sean "Diddy" Combs has found an unexpected ally in rapper Bow Wow, who expressed how much the music industry has missed the iconic mogul's legendary parties. In a recent conversation with podcaster Rocsi Diaz, the American musician made some eyebrow-raising comments about the now-disgraced music mogul and his ‘importance’ in the culture. However, he was later slammed by netizens for complaining about the lack of celebrations following awards shows now that Diddy is locked up. Diddy is incarcerated in Brooklyn on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, facing harsh conditions without privileges despite his wealth. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)(AP)

Bow Wow says he ‘misses’ Diddy’s parties

In a recent conversation on the More To The Story podcast with Rocsi Diaz, the rapper referred to Diddy as the “gatekeeper to the game.” “Like, BET Award weekend, like the past two, it didn’t feel right,” he said, referring to the BET Awards in June and the BET Hip Hop Awards last week. “There was no motion, there were no parties. There was nowhere to go.”

Bow Wow and Rocsi Diaz talked about "takedowns" in the music industry, hinting at the music mogul without actually naming him. When asked if he was worried about these takedowns, Bow Wow said he wasn’t feeling affected. He then mentioned that the BET Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards didn’t feel the same without Diddy’s famous parties.

Diddy was arrested in September on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and other sexual assault cases, with federal authorities alleging that his infamous parties were "freak offs" where women were coerced into non-consensual sexual activities. As a result, Bow Wow’s remarks about missing these parties didn’t sit well with fans, who criticised him for his choice of words.

Bow Wow labels Diddy "monumental" to the music world

Bow Wow’s praise for Diddy didn’t stop there. During the podcast, host Rocsi Diaz reminded him of the "freak-off" parties Diddy is accused of hosting, where he allegedly engaged in multi-day, drug-fueled sex sessions with male escorts, sometimes by force. Diaz then interrupted Bow Wow to clarify the distinction between Diddy’s glamorous, star-studded events and the illegal activities he’s accused of orchestrating (which Diddy has denied).

“For the record, I left before 1 a.m.! I never stayed!” Diaz, 42, quipped after Bow Wow clarified he was referring to industry events they’d both attended in the past. She added, “I’ve only been to two parties, and I’ve never seen a freak-off!” according to TMZ.

“You feel it. It’s like a hole. He was everything hip hop! So for that to die out, you just would have never thought,” BW said. “He was really important to the culture,” he added.

“This boy Bow Wow really said ‘life ain’t been fun since the Diddler got locked up’ How embarrassing,” an X user commented. “He has lost his mind..no doubt his career sank,” another said. “Can he read the room?” another said. “Soooooo… nobody else but Diddy can host a party? I’m confused,” a fourth chimed in.

Diddy’s trial is scheduled for 2025, with his bail having been denied twice by the judge. The Bad Boy Records producer has pleaded not guilty, and his legal team is working to secure his release. However, in recent days, a wave of lawsuits has emerged, accusing him of serious crimes including rape, assault, battery, fraud, and sex trafficking. Diddy’s lawyer, Teny Geragos, maintains his innocence, stating: “Being part of a lifestyle or attending certain activities doesn’t equate to committing a crime. Those actions are not inherently criminal.”