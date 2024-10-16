Blackpink's Lisa takes over Victoria's Secret Fashion Show with 3 sultry looks, power-packed performances. Watch

Blackpink's Lisa was one of the star performers from Tuesday night's 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. The singer-rapper performed her new song Moonlit Floor and Rockstar during the fashion show. She wore three sultry ensembles from the lingerie label's collection. Lisa at the Victoria's Secret show.

Lisa steals the spotlight at Victoria's Secret show

Blackpink singer Lisa dressed to turn heads at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Before her runway performance, the K-pop singer walked the pink carpet at the show in a black embellished bra, a star-adorned sheer cape, and black hotpants. She performed her new song Moonlit Floor in a sultry lace-embroidered outfit. Later, she changed into another black look to match the aesthetic of her song, Rockstar.

Decoding Lisa's Victoria's Secret looks

K-pop rapper and singer Lisa attends Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. (AFP)

Lisa arrived at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in a bralette embellished with crystals and adorned with a choker detail and a butterfly-embellished bodychain. She paired it with high-waisted black booty shorts, black crystal-embellished heels, and a sheer floor-length cape decked in moon and star embellishments.

For the Moonlit Floor performance, Lisa changed into a black lace-embroidered catsuit featuring sequin floral adornments, full-length sleeves, a bodycon fit hugging her svelte frame, and a round neckline. The cut-outs on the waist and thighs added a sultry touch to her ensemble. She paired the outfit with ankle-high boots and left her hair loose. Gilded gold wings featuring floral shapes completed Lisa's VS angel look.

Lisa wore the third look while performing her song Rockstar. She wore a black leather bralette and paired it with a chain-embellished, full-sleeved crop top. A matching chain-adorned skirt with asymmetric cut-outs, metal ‘Lisa’ embellishment, and a mini hem length rounded off the outfit.