Victoria's Secret makes history as Valentina Sampaio, Alex Consani become first trans women to walk at the fashion show

Victoria's Secret is back after six years, and it has already made headlines. Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani became the first trans women to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The two models made history as the show has long been criticised for not being inclusive. Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani at the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

First trans women to walk at Victoria's Secret show

Valentina Sampaio and Alex Consani walked the runway along with models like Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, and Barbara Palvin. The two models, dressed in glittering black and blue lingerie, walked the ramp as VS angels. Additionally, Emira D’Spain, a transgender model for Victoria’s Secret, sat in the front row.

Victoria's Secret dressed Valentina in a black bikini set featuring a sequinned bralette and matching high-cut bottoms. She styled the lingerie set with stilettos embellished with crystal straps, a black see-through mesh skirt, hoop earrings, and VS wings made with exaggerated black bows. The model left her blonde locks loose and styled them in teased curly strands. Lastly, smokey eyes, glossy nude lips, and feathered brows rounded off the glam.

Meanwhile, Alex wore a sequin embellished sleeveless bra top featuring a scoop neckline and a midriff-baring cropped hem. The model paired it with matching bikini bottoms, an embellished waist chain, star-adorned blue wings, silver stilettos, and striking glam featuring pink eye shadow, pink lips, and rouge-tinted cheeks. They left her blonde locks loose in a centre parting.

Meanwhile, Victoria's Secret, in a statement, said that they want to make this year's show inclusive and will “deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for—the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, and entertainment—all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today. We’re thrilled to share a women-led articulation of this iconic property later this year!”