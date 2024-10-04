Lisa is soft girl-coded in new pics, slays in lace top and see-through skirt: Pics

After making heads turn at the Louis Vuitton show during the Paris Fashion Week, Blackpink's Lisa is delighting fans with another stellar fashion moment. The rapper embraced the soft girl aesthetic for a new photoshoot. Her daring look got love from fans. Lisa shared new pictures on Instagram.

(Also Read | Kylie Jenner, Ananya Panday, Zendaya to Lisa, the best celeb style moments from Paris Fashion Week: In Pics)

Lisa is in her soft-girl era

The new photos show Lisa in a lace-embroidered cut-out top styled with a see-through skirt, a wool pink jacket, and stockings. The 27-year-old artist embraced the soft girl style statement in the ensemble. For the uninitiated, soft girl is yet another viral microtrend inspired by Y2K and Japanese kawaii fashion. It includes outfits that straddle the line between girly and edgy.

Decoding the outfit

The full-sleeved lace-embroidered top features a cropped hem, a wide U neckline, aesthetically placed cut-outs, and floral applique work. Lisa wore the edgy blouse with a matching micro-mini lacy skirt featuring a low waist and a bodycon fit. She layered the all-white fit with a blush pink-coloured wool long jacket featuring tassel embroidery.

The Blackpink singer accessorised the ensemble with sheer white stockings, a matching garter belt, a pink mini handbag, a dainty chain with a gold star pendant, and white loafers. Lastly, she left her hair loose, and for glam, she chose winged eyeliner, glossy pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and feathered brows.

Lisa announces Moonlit Floor

Lisa posted the pictures to announce her latest song, ‘Moonlit Floor’. The K-pop star captioned the pictures, “My first sweet song, Moonlit Floor, is out now! This song is so special because I grew up listening to Kiss Me as a child and I now get to have my own version of this song.”

How did the internet react?

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments. One user wrote, “Such a stunner.” Another fan commented, “Always amazing.” A user wrote, “Princess.”