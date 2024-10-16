RFK Jr wanted to ‘impregnate and possess’ Olivia Nuzzi during sexting tryst, claims ex-fiancee

Ryan Lizza, the ex-fiancé of Olivia Nuzzi, whose sexting controversy with former presidential hopeful RFK Jr. resulted in her temporary suspension, has filed a counter lawsuit against her. Lizza has made shocking claims about a sexting exchange between the political writer and Kennedy, alleging that the politician expressed a desire to “possess” and “impregnate” her. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi had 'incredible' FaceTime sex, according to a Page Six report

This legal battle follows serious allegations from Nuzzi against Lizza, including harassment and blackmail, as their tumultuous relationship took a scandalous turn and resulted in a breakup.

RFK Jr wanted to ‘Impregnate’ Olivia Nuzzi

On October 15, The Post reported that the star political reporter’s team dismissed the lawsuit filed by Lizza, labeling it “full of salacious and irrelevant claims.” The Politico’s chief Washington correspondent who was engaged to the NewYork magazine reporter. before the scandal broke, claimed that the married RFK Jr. expressed a desire to “possess,” “control,” and “impregnate” Nuzzi, echoing her own statements.

In his filing, Lizza stated that all he knew about the relationship stemmed from Nuzzi’s comments, which she described as “toxic,” “unhealthy,” “psychotic,” and “indefensible.” He went on to allege about his ex-fiancee's another affair in 2020 which led to a book deal crash.

Nuzzi accuses ex-fiancee of blackmailing her

Although Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s marriage to Cheryl Hines remains intact, the scandal has taken a toll on Olivia Nuzzi both personally and professionally. Nuzzi admitted to a brief affair with someone she was reporting on earlier this year, though she claimed it was never physical. However, reports surfaced of an alleged nude photo sent to Kennedy, which eventually reached her editors, leading to her suspension.

The star reporter, then accused her ex-fiancé, Ryan Lizza, of exposing her fling with Kennedy following months of alleged harassment, blackmail, and hacking of her devices. According to the Post, the young reporter claimed her ex-fiancee, “explicitly threatened to make public personal information about me to destroy my life, career, and reputation — a threat he has since carried out.” She has since been granted a no-contact order against Lizza.

On the contrary, RFK Jr., who recently suspended his presidential campaign and joined Trump's team, claimed he has only met the reporter once and has consistently denied any rumors of an affair. The alleged affair reportedly began after Nuzzi interviewed the 70-year-old when he was still a presidential candidate. After words got out that it was Kennedy who bragged about her pics resulting in the exposure of the affair, Nuzzi believes Lizza started his alleged harassment campaign in July to blackmail her into resuming their relationship, CNN reported.