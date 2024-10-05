RFK Jr’s wife Cheryl Hines reportedly ‘embarrassed’ by his cheating scandal: Is he at risk of losing job in Trump govt?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr's alleged 'sexting' scandal with political reporter Olivia Nuzzi has left Cheryl Hines feeling “embarrassed,” according to a new report. They “have barely spoken” since late September, when reports surfaced that he and Nuzzi, 31, were “engaged in a personal relationship” after she wrote an article on the former independent presidential candidate in New York Magazine. While RFK Jr's representative has denied all the accusations, Olivia Nuzzi was temporarily suspended from her position as Washington correspondent for New York Magazine last month.

“She’s embarrassed because he got caught,” People reported, citing a source.

This report comes days after Page Six stated that the actress is likely to file for divorce with Kennedy. However, Hines, 59, decision to give up on Kennedy, 70, according to the outlet's source, was most likely influenced by his endorsement of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“The guy is a serial philanderer and she knew that coming in,” the source added.

Three women on Wednesday came forward, alleging that they also had intimate relationships with RFK Jr within the past year.

While RFK Jr's representative has denied all the accusations, New York Magazine temporarily suspended Nuzzi from her position as Washington correspondent last month after it was revealed that she had “engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign.”

Will RFK Jr's sexting scandal impact his possible role in Trump administration?

Meanwhile, it is being reported that the sexting scandal would hardly prevent RFK Jr's from getting a position in the Trump administration if he wins the election.

While there have been rumors that Kennedy would be removed from Trump's inner circle, a Page Six source stated, “It may even elevate him. In DC, this is barely a scandal.”

According to a second source, Trump is unconcerned about RFK's extramarital affair. “He’s focused on winning first before dividing up the cabinet appointments and ambassadorships.”

Another GOP source said that they “no longer monitor” what individuals do in their bedrooms. If those in the campaign are at odds with him, “it’s not him having a mistress on the side,” the insider concluded.

Kennedy declared his endorsement for GOP leader Trump in August after withdrawing from his presidential bid.