Home / World News / ‘Ddeplorable and untruthful’: Kerry Kennedy slams brother Robert F Kennedy Jr's claim Covid was ‘ethnically targeted’

‘Ddeplorable and untruthful’: Kerry Kennedy slams brother Robert F Kennedy Jr's claim Covid was ‘ethnically targeted’

BySumanti Sen
Jul 18, 2023 09:46 PM IST

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is under fire for saying Covid-19 was "ethnically targeted" to attack certain ethnic groups, sparing Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is under fire for saying Covid-19 was "ethnically targeted" to attack certain ethnic groups, sparing Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people. Among many who criticised Robert is his sister Kerry Kennedy.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been criticised by Kerry Kennedy for saying Covid-19 was "ethnically targeted" to attack certain ethnic groups (@KerryKennedyRFK/Twitter, photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been criticised by Kerry Kennedy for saying Covid-19 was "ethnically targeted" to attack certain ethnic groups (@KerryKennedyRFK/Twitter, photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)

“I strongly condemn my brother's deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting. His statements do not represent what I believe or what Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stand for, with our 50+-year track record of protecting rights and standing against racism and all forms of discrimination,” Kerry said in an online statement.

What did Robert F. Kennedy Jr. say?

Robert said at a recent dinner in New York City, “COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately.” The remarks were videotaped and published by New York Post.

"COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese," he continued, adding, "We don't know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact."

Robert later posted a statement, which said in part, "Nobody has suggested that these were deliberately engineered changes and I certainly don't believe that they were deliberately engineered," but calling it "kind of a proof of concept that you can develop bioweapons that will attack certain ethnicities."

Robert later told ABC News that he was “appalled” over all the criticism, adding that his comments had been misunderstood.

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr said vaccinations can cause autism

This is not the first time Robert has been blasted for making false claims about Covid-19 and vaccinations. In June, he appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and repeated his claim that vaccinations can cause autism. He also claimed vaccines contain a dangerous form of mercury.

Robert was a leading anti-vaccination voice during the Coronavirus pandemic. He allegedly used social media to spread misinformation about the vaccines. Among many who condemned his actions was his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, who publicly slammed one of his remarks as “reprehensible”

In August last year, Meta removed Facebook and Instagram accounts belonging to Robert’s anti-vaccine group – Children’s Health Defense – after they violated the Covid-19 policies of the company. However, earlier this month, his Instagram account was reinstated. This came more than a month after he announced his presidential bid.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out