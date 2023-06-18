Who is Robert R. Kennedy Jr? Democratic presidential candidate trends as he repeats claim vaccination causes autism

Democratic presidential candidate Robert R. Kennedy Jr has been trending again for his views on vaccination. Robert appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience on Thursday, June 15, and repeated his claim that vaccinations can cause autism. He also claimed vaccines contain a dangerous form of mercury. Robert Kennedy, Jr., 2024 Presidential hopeful, meets with people at the New Hampshire State House Visitor Center, in Concord, New Hampshire, on June 1, 2023 (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)(AFP)

The anti-vaxxer said on the show that he had friends whose children suffered severe consequences because of vaccines. "I look at some of my friends that I've made over time, who have children who are affected children who, you know, were perfectly healthy kids, who exceeded all their milestones. They lost everything," Robert said.

"They'll never, you know, hold a job. They'll never pay taxes. Never write a poem. They'll never throw a baseball. They'll never go out on date with a girl or a boy. And they'll never serve in the military," he added. "You know their lives are so constricted, and the parents' lives are also shattered."

Who is Robert F. Kennedy Jr?

Robert is the third of 11 children of senator and attorney general Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy. He grew up at his family's homes in McLean, Virginia and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. He was just nine years old when his uncle, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. He was 14 when his father was assassinated in 1968 while running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Robert grew up to eventually become an environmental lawyer, politician, and writer. He has been accused time and again of promoting anti-vaccine propaganda and conspiracy theories related to health. In fact, Robert was a leading anti-vaccination voice during the Coronavirus pandemic. He allegedly used social media to spread misinformation about the vaccines. Among many who condemned his actions was his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, who publicly slammed one of his remarks as “reprehensible”

In August last year, Meta removed Facebook and Instagram accounts belonging to Robert’s anti-vaccine group – Children’s Health Defense – after they violated the Covid-19 policies of the company. However, earlier this month, his Instagram account was reinstated. This comes more than a month after he announced his presidential bid.

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr said he would pardon Julian Assange

In May, Robert had said that he will pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he makes it to the White House, adding that he will also investigate the corruption and crimes that WikiLeaks exposed.

“Instead of championing free speech, the US actively persecutes journalists and whistleblowers. I’ll pardon brave truth-tells like Julian Assange and investigate the corruption and crimes they exposed. This isn’t the Soviet Union. The America I love doesn’t imprison dissidents,” he wrote.

Robert Kennedy Jr is pushing ahead of Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination

A new poll by the Economist and YouGov has found that Robert Kennedy Jr is now pushing ahead of President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination. Robert has the highest favorability ratings of any candidate at present.

"This latest poll is sending shockwaves among the political class in Washington DC,” an email from Robert’s campaign says. "After being in the race less than two months, Kennedy is viewed favourably by 49 percent of those polled, while Biden is at 45 percent, and Trump comes in third at only 43 percent."

The poll suggests that Robert was viewed favourably by 49 percent of respondents, while 30 percent viewed him favourably. He had a net rating of 19 points, which is higher than all candidates in the poll. The poll reportedly surveyed 1,500 adult respondents from June 10 to 13.

"These are amazing results, but they confirm what many of us already know,” the email says. "Like you, millions of Americans are tired of the endless division, censorship, and outright propaganda coming from Washington DC.”

"But they can't ignore us any longer. Yesterday, Mr. Kennedy was on Joe Rogan's podcast that reaches hundreds of millions each month, and we're getting more requests every day for Mr. Kennedy to speak across the country,” it adds.